National Bank of Bahrain completes first phase of AWS Cloud adoption as it accelerates digital transformation
Manama–National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) today announced the successful completion of the first phase of its cloud adoption with the migration of its website (nbbonline.com) to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This comes as NBB accelerates its digital transformation, with plans underway to migrate the bank’s intranet and online banking platform to the cloud. Infonas, an AWS Standard Consulting Partner, undertook the migration of the website.
Commenting on the success of the migration, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Strategy Officer at NBB, said, “We’re delighted to be leading Bahrain’s financial institutions into the cloud era. This move forms part of NBB’s strategic approach to cloud adoption and a broader digital transformation at the Bank that is currently underway and aims to drive change, achieve greater operational efficiencies and enhance customer satisfaction. Through this migration, NBB also reinforces its support for the Government's Cloud-First, which seeks to raise the efficiency of provisioning services while increasing security, resiliency and agility for the benefit of Bahrain and its citizens.”
Zubin Chagpar, Head of Public Sector, Middle East and Africa, AWS, said, “For banks and financial institutions, the cloud today reduces barriers to innovation, enabling them to transform how services are delivered to customers. NBB is making a strong commitment to transforming and modernizing and we looking forward to continuing to support them as they further leverage cloud technology to innovate and bring new experiences to better serve customers.”
About National Bank of Bahrain (NBB)
Established in 1957 as Bahrain’s first locally owned Bank, NBB has grown steadily to become the country’s leading provider of retail and commercial banking services. With a major share of the total domestic commercial banking market and the largest network of 25 branches and 61 ATMs, the Bank plays a key role in the local economy. At the same time, the Bank continues to diversify and develop capabilities to capture business opportunities in the Gulf region and international markets. Our branches in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh lead the way in this initiative.
Publicly listed on the Bahrain Bourse, the Bank is owned 55.82% by private and institutional shareholders, mainly Bahrainis, 44.18% by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, which is 100% owned by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain and 10.88% by Social Insurance organisation.
Market driven and customer led, the Bank harnesses the latest technology to people skills, enabling its employees to deliver highly professional services for retail and corporate customers.
