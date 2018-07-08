National Bank of Bahrain completes first phase of AWS Cloud adoption as it accelerates digital transformation

Manama–National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) today announced the successful completion of the first phase of its cloud adoption with the migration of its website (nbbonline.com) to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This comes as NBB accelerates its digital transformation, with plans underway to migrate the bank’s intranet and online banking platform to the cloud. Infonas, an AWS Standard Consulting Partner, undertook the migration of the website. Commenting on the success of the migration, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Strategy Officer at NBB, said, “We’re delighted to be leading Bahrain’s financial institutions into the cloud era. This move forms part of NBB’s strategic approach to cloud adoption and a broader digital transformation at the Bank that is currently underway and aims to drive change, achieve greater operational efficiencies and enhance customer satisfaction. Through this migration, NBB also reinforces its support for the Government's Cloud-First, which seeks to raise the efficiency of provisioning services while increasing security, resiliency and agility for the benefit of Bahrain and its citizens.”

Mr. Alsharifi added, “In line with NBB’s commitment to better connect with and serve our customers, we continue to adopt the latest technologies and solutions that help to enhance the customer experience. With this migration, we have significantly strengthened the dependability of our site, ensuring our customers can always enjoy secure and undisrupted access. Importantly, we have also improved our ability to innovate and deliver new services and solutions in the future. By operating on AWS, we can greatly reduce our time-to-market and ensure we are always moving at the fast-pace that our customers require.” Zubin Chagpar, Head of Public Sector, Middle East and Africa, AWS, said, “For banks and financial institutions, the cloud today reduces barriers to innovation, enabling them to transform how services are delivered to customers. NBB is making a strong commitment to transforming and modernizing and we looking forward to continuing to support them as they further leverage cloud technology to innovate and bring new experiences to better serve customers.”

