Nasser Bin Khaled International and German Group Ehrhardt + Partner Signs MOU to Establish Mega Logistic Park in Qatar

Nasser Bin Khaled International a subsidiary of Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ehrhardt + Partner Group (EPG) from Germany for the establishment of a USD 500 million state of the art fully automated mega logistics park to fulfill the requirements of the growing logistics needs of Qatar and the region.

EPG is Germany’s leader in smart logistics and warehousing, serving the most prestigious clients in Europe including DHL, Rossman, Hellmann, Fiege, Pilatus, Volkswagen, BOMAG and others.