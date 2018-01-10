Nasdaq Dubai to launch futures on Bahrain's GFH Financial Group in latest market expansion

· GFH is first company based outside UAE on which exchange will offer futures Dubai – Nasdaq Dubai will launch single stock futures on GFH Financial Group (GFH) starting 16th January 2018, to enable investors to take positions on movements in the share price of the Bahrain-based company.

GFH is the first non-UAE company on which the exchange is offering futures. GFH has a secondary listing on Dubai Financial Market, on which its shares were the most heavily traded by value of any company in 2017. The addition of GFH is the latest expansion of Nasdaq Dubai’s derivatives market, bringing to 17 the number of UAE-listed companies on which single stock futures can be traded. The market opened with futures on seven companies in September 2016.

Advertisement