Nasdaq Dubai to launch futures on Bahrain's GFH Financial Group in latest market expansion
· GFH is first company based outside UAE on which exchange will offer futures
Dubai – Nasdaq Dubai will launch single stock futures on GFH Financial Group (GFH) starting 16th January 2018, to enable investors to take positions on movements in the share price of the Bahrain-based company.
The addition of GFH is the latest expansion of Nasdaq Dubai’s derivatives market, bringing to 17 the number of UAE-listed companies on which single stock futures can be traded. The market opened with futures on seven companies in September 2016.
Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said: “The addition of GFH to our market is the first step in an expansion that will include futures on more companies based in the GCC and elsewhere outside the UAE as the platform develops. We will continue to diversify the opportunities for investors to hedge or take a position on future price expectations, including making gains whether the value of the underlying share is falling or rising.”
Nasdaq Dubai will launch index futures on Dubai Financial Market’s DFMGI index and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s ADI index during the first quarter of 2018. The exchange is also preparing to create futures on MSCI indices.
About Nasdaq Dubai
Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS).
The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Nasdaq Dubai is located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).© Press Release 2018