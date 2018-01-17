Nakheel continues hospitality expansion with new recreation club at Warsan Village

Dubai: Construction is underway on a new, AED10 million dining, sports and leisure hub at Nakheel ’s Warsan Village villa community in Dubai, the master developer said today.

One of seven in Nakheel ’s growing collection of community recreation clubs, and part of the developer’s AED5 billion hospitality expansion programme, Warsan Village Club will provide on-the-doorstep food, fitness and fun for residents, and a new destination for people living in other areas. It complements those already in operation at Nakheel’s Jebel Ali Village, Jumeirah Islands, Al Furjan and Masakin Al Furjan communities. More are on the way at Jumeirah Village and Nad Al Sheba.

Due to open in 2019, Warsan Village Club will feature a restaurant, swimming pool, children’s pool, gym, fitness studios and tennis court, as well as a car park.

The recreation club is the latest addition to the 147 hectare, gated Warsan Village master community, where the AED1.2 billion Warsan Souk, a vibrant retail and dining destination with 1,170 shops, restaurants and cafes, is also under construction and due to open next year. The souk is fully leased.

Nakheel delivered the 934 villas that make up Warsan Village in 2016. Each home has three-bedrooms, a maid’s room, three bathrooms, powder room, balconies, private garden and parking for two cars. More than 800 villas have already been handed over to investors, with the rest ready for occupation by new buyers.

Warsan Village is located just minutes away from Dragon City, Nakheel’s sprawling retail, trading and leisure destination, containing the world-famous Dragon Mart and its sister mall, Dragon Mart 2.

Prices for Warsan Village’s ready-to-move-into homes start from AED1.7 million. To find out more, visit the Nakheel Sales Centre, call +971 390 3333 or log on to www.nakheel.com .

