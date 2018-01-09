Nakheel and AccorHotels strengthen partnership with management agreement for ibis hotel at Jumeirah Village Circle

Dubai: Master developer Nakheel and AccorHotels, the world’s leading travel and lifestyle group, have signed a management agreement for ibis Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle, further strengthening their strategic partnership for Dubai hospitality projects.

Located inside the eastern edge of the sprawling Jumeirah Village Circle community, the 252-room ibis hotel will provide an economy hospitality offering, with an all-day restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, café, fitness centre, meeting room and car park. The hotel will span 126,000 square feet across 16 floors. It is expected to open in 2021.

Advertisement

Nakheel Chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, said: “Our hospitality business continues to go from strength to strength, as we design and deliver a diverse range of hotels, resorts and serviced residences at key locations across Dubai, and partner with world-leading hotel brands to bring new hospitality concepts to the emirate. I am delighted to further reinforce our partnership with AccorHotels for the ibis hotel at Jumeirah Village Circle.”

Olivier Granet, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer for AccorHotels Middle East & Africa, added: “We are thrilled with today’s announcement of ibis Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle, in collaboration with our trusted partner, Nakheel. Following the recent announcement of the Raffles brand on the iconic Palm Jumeirah with PALM 360, as well as our operation of ibis Styles Dragon Mart, we value this successful relationship and recognise Nakheel’s far-reaching vision of further enhancing Dubai as a world-class destination.

“ibis is by far the leading economy hotel brand in the region with 39 hotels and this project is a true testament to the strength of this offering in the Middle East. As one of the world’s most iconic hospitality brands, ibis is recognised by high quality, contemporary and comfortable design and genuine service, all of which will find expression at ibis Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle.”

The JVC hotel is one of 17 projects in Nakheel’s AED5 billion hospitality expansion programme, under which some 6,000 new rooms and hotel apartments will be delivered across Dubai in line with the Government of Dubai’s tourism vision. Two are already operational, with the rest at various stages of construction and development.

Around 30,000 people currently live at Jumeirah Village Circle, with a predicted population of more than 300,000 when the 560-hectare master community is fully complete.

JVC amenities include 33 landscaped parks and the upcoming Circle Mall and JVC community club, both of which are under construction and due to open in 2019. In 2016, Nakheel completed an AED18.5 million road improvement scheme, which opened three new JVC entry and exit points from Hessa Street.

-Ends-

Media contact: Rebecca Rees on +9714 375 9702 (Rebecca.rees@nakheel.com )

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com )

Nakheel is one of the world’s leading developers and a major contributor to realising the vision of Dubai for the 21st century: to create a world class destination for living, business and tourism. Nakheel continues to deliver and enhance an iconic portfolio of innovative landmark projects in Dubai across the residential, retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Our master developments include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Deira Islands, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Heights, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Warsan Village, Dragon City, International City, Jebel Ali Gardens and Nad Al Sheba. Together, these span more than 15,000 hectares and currently provide homes for over 270,000 people. Nakheel has more than 24,000 residential units under construction or in the pipeline.

Nakheel’s current and future retail project portfolio covers 17.3 million square feet of leasable space. Developments include Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 1 and 2, Golden Mile Galleria, Nakheel Mall, The Pointe, Deira Mall, Deira Islands Night Souk, Warsan Souk, Al Khail Avenue, The Circle Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall and Discovery Gardens Mall, as well as major extensions to Dragon Mart (renamed Dragon City) and Ibn Battuta Mall. The retail profile also includes several neighbourhood community centres, known as Nakheel Pavilions.

Our growing hospitality project portfolio comprises 17 hotels and serviced apartment developments with nearly 6,000 rooms and hotel apartments between them at various locations in Dubai, including Palm Jumeirah, Deira Islands, Ibn Battuta Mall, Jumeirah Village and Dragon City. Two are currently open and operational, with the rest at various stages of construction and development.

About Ibis

AccorHotels’ economy brand, promises modernity, comfort and service at the best price.

The brand innovates constantly to offer its guests even more modernity, comfort and availability. It created revolutionary bedding concept Sweet BedTM by ibis; welcoming, designer common areas and the modern food and beverage offer, ibis kitchen. It also cultivates the spirit of service that drives each of its employees. Ibis is recognized across the world for its quality, reliability and commitment to the environment. It was created in 1974 and is now the European leader in economy hotels and the fourth hotel chain in its category worldwide with over 1,000 hotels and 140, 783 rooms in 65 countries.

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,200 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.

About AccorHotels

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,200 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe. Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries. Its portfolio comprises internationally acclaimed luxury brands including Raffles, Sofitel Legend, Fairmont, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, onefinestay, Rixos, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman, Swissôtel and 25hours Hotels; the popular midscale and boutique brands Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio; much-prized economy brands including JO&JOE, ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget and the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1. AccorHotels provides innovative end-to-end services across the entire traveler experience, notably through the acquisition of John Paul, the world leader in concierge services.

With an unmatched collection of brands and a rich history spanning close to five decades, AccorHotels, along with its global team of more than 250,000 dedicated women and men, has a purposeful and heartfelt mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests enjoy access to one of the world's most rewarding hotel loyalty programs – Le Club AccorHotels.

AccorHotels is active in its local communities and committed to sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.

Accor SA shares are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR0000120404) and traded in the United States on the OTC market (Ticker: ACRFY).

For more information or to make a reservation, go to accorhotels.group or accorhotels.com. Or join and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

© Press Release 2018