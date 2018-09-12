NYU Abu Dhabi Institute Announces September Line-up of Public Events

The Institute’s fall program, which launches on September 17, will offer a wide range of topics, from archeology, arts, and culture, to science, health, and mathematics. Notable speakers will include renowned Emirati athlete Dr. Khaled Al Suwaidi , and Head of Archaeology at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) Mark Beech , in addition to a range of faculty from different local and international universities.

Abu Dhabi: The NYU Abu Dhabi Institute is pleased to announce an exceptional program of talks and screenings free of charge and open to the public throughout the month of September.

Established in 2008 as a center of advanced research, scholarly, and creative activity in Abu Dhabi, The Institute assembles academics, professionals, and leaders from around the world to its academic conferences and public program to discuss research areas and topics of local and global significance.

The Institute will soon announce an exciting series of events in celebration of its tenth anniversary, which will be marked in October 2018.

Public events throughout the month of September will include:

(1) The Rahma Run

Film Screening

September 17, 2018

Location: NYUAD Campus, Conference Center

This documentary covers the story of the young Emirati, Dr. Khaled Al-Suwaidi, who, on February 3, 2018, ran a 327-kilometer, 80-hour ultramarathon from Fujairah Port in Fujairah to Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi. It was the first time someone had ever run such a distance in the United Arab Emirates. Dr. Khaled dedicated this initiative to raise funds for the Cancer Patient Care Society (Rahma), which was established by his father, Professor Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi.

Screening followed by Q&A with the film’s lead star Dr. Khalid Al Suwaidi

[Director: She Films | UAE | 2018 | 45 mins | Arabic w/ English Subtitles]

(2) Life in Stone Age Abu Dhabi: Excavations on Marawah Island

Talk

September 19, 2018

Location: NYUAD Campus, Conference Center

Archaeological discoveries from an ancient village on Marawah Island located in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region reveal the presence of a sophisticated and skilled population that traded and thrived during the Neolithic period. Artefacts excavated provide a comprehensive picture of life in the UAE around 8,000 years ago. The people living there constructed stone-built houses, the earliest examples of such architecture discovered in the Arabian Gulf. These people herded sheep and goats, and used stone tools to hunt animals like gazelles. The presence of fish, dugong, turtle and dolphin bones suggest that seafood was an important part of their diet. This talk delves into the above topics and examines their historical scope in greater details.

Speaker

Mark Beech, Head of Archaeology, Historic Environment Department, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT)

(3) Artistic Mathematics: Truth and Beauty

Talk

September 24, 2018

Location: NYUAD Campus, Conference Center

This talk focuses on work in mathematical visualization: making accurate, effective, and beautiful pictures, models, and experiences of mathematical concepts. This talk also discusses what it is that makes a visualization compelling, and show many examples in the medium of 3D printing, as well as some explorations in virtual reality and spherical video.

Speaker

Henry Segerman, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Oklahoma State University

(4) Rowing the Atlantic: Achieving the Extraordinary

Talk

September 26, 2018

Location: NYUAD Campus, Conference Center

One very big ocean. One very small boat. Four very determined women. This is the story of four very different personalities who decided to put their lives on hold and rough it, pitting themselves against the might of the ocean and the sometimes-terrifying moods of the weather. The crew remained entirely self-sufficient for the duration of the 2,550 nautical mile long journey, and with their satellite phone failing after just 2 weeks, they were very much alone. This talk examines this incredible feat of endurance, bravery, teamwork, tolerance, organization, learning, motivation and sheer hard work earned the women a Guinness World Record.

Speaker

Kathy Tracey, Ocean Rower; World Record Holder; Founding Partner, Thinking Spaces Ltd

(5) Battling Cancer: Texaphyrins as Drug Candidates

Talk

September 30, 2018

Location: NYUAD Campus, Conference Center

This talk presents a personal story of a three-time cancer survivor and how people have tried to fight back against cancer by studying the chemistry and anti-cancer biology of expanded porphyrins. Expanded porphyrin is a term we introduced into the literature in 1988 to describe larger homologues of natural blood pigments, such as the dyes (called heme) that make blood red. Many expanded porphyrins are now known.Speaker Jonathan L. Sessler Professor of Chemistry, University of Texas at Austin

About NYU Abu Dhabi Institute

Established in 2008, the NYU Abu Dhabi Institute is a center of advanced research, scholarly, and creative activity for Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the world. Its academic conferences serve as a scholarly platform for NYU Abu Dhabi faculty, and faculty across the global network, to discuss and showcase their innovative research and creative activity. Its diverse public program of talks, panel discussions, film screenings, and exhibitions feature scholars, researchers, policy makers, and thought leaders who present topics of local and global significance. From its inception, The Institute has hosted more than 700 academic conferences and public events, and welcomed over 700 speakers from around the world.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and science campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly-selective liberal arts, engineering and science curriculum with a world center for advanced research and scholarship enabling its students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from 115 nations and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

