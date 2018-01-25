NMC Health CEO Reveals the Future of Tech-Enabled Healthcare at Davos

One of the world’s leading healthcare executives, NMC Health’s Chief Executive Officer, Prasanth Manghat, has outlined the technology he believes will solve the challenges faced by the world’s healthcare delivery system.



Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where global healthcare is a primary focus of world and business leaders, Mr Manghat said: “Healthcare delivery is an $8 trillion dollar industry, and as the global population continues to grow, so does the strain on the world’s healthcare systems.”



“With the technological advances being made by NMC Health and other providers, we possess technology-enabled healthcare solutions which can address most of the gaps and unfulfilled requirements that healthcare delivery systems face now and in the future,” he added.





Mr Manghat outlined the most likely technology-enabled solutions that will revolutionise global healthcare. As technology continues to improve, it becomes smaller and more mobile, and this will improve healthcare efficiency and bedside treatments. In the near future, AI-powered virtual assistants can answer patients’ routine questions, while assisting in-house medical professionals.



Simultaneously, robotics can potentially automate ancillary and back-office hospital services, which will improve efficiency and allow medical staff to focus on direct patient care, explained Manghat. Robots can deliver medications, transport blood samples, collect diagnostic results, and schedule linen and food deliveries. Most minimally invasive surgeries will be done by robots, which will dramatically decrease recovery times.





Advertisement

Prasanth Manghat concluded that the design of medical facilities has the potential to promote physical, spiritual, and mental health, while contributing to faster patient recovery. In the future, hospital room walls pre-populated with pictures of a patient’s memories, customised music, in-room video calls and virtual reality entertainment headsets will brighten patient inpatient care.



NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi is leading the way in customised patient care with welcoming visitor lounges, dayrooms, and views of natural surroundings. The hospital’s bright, non-intrusive ambient lighting and noise management via silent alarms and paging reduce patient anxiety and expedite healing.



-Ends-



© Press Release 2018