NEZO launches new brand identity and aims to increase market share of retail salt in Middle East countries

Dubai, UAE: NEZO, a leading retail salt brand of AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals, has unveiled a new brand identity and further plans for growth in the Middle East. Khadija Nadi, Global Sales Manager for AkzoNobel Salt Specialties, says: “With 100 years of craftmanship and love for salt, NEZO gets a brand-new look. NEZO’s new packaging introduces a unique segmentation and navigation system to guide consumers in selecting the best salt for their desired culinary application, thus maximizing the flavor of meals. NEZO has been adding a ‘pinch of great taste’ to food since 1929 and NEZO salt is one of the purest forms of salt in the world.”

NEZO is sourced in Netherlands and Denmark from underground deposits created million years ago by the evaporation of Zechstein sea. NEZO has been a reliable kitchen companion in the Middle East since 1950s with distributors appointed across Bahrain, Qatar, UAE and Oman. She adds: “Our business has been growing steadily year-on-year across the Middle East markets. According to the results of a local study we conducted in the UAE, many consumers think of NEZO when they think of salt, which shows the popularity of the brand. We now plan to enter new markets including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan and Kuwait. We will also diversify our portfolio with the introduction of new products planned for this year. NEZO offers a range of salts suitable for every home, and restaurant or catering business.”

Advertisement