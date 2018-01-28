NDIGITEC launches Pep - a unique app and platform for celebrities to share exclusive content with fans

Dubai: NDigitec, the leading UAE-based innovative creative media production company, has taken its competencies to a completely new level with the launch of Pep–a celebrity app which offers a unique platform for celebrities to share exclusive content with their fans. A subscription-based private App, Pep can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store– givingthe chance for fans to feel closer to the celebrities. With over 5,000 downloads during first month after its launch in November 2017, the Pep App is fast becoming a raging sensation.

With exclusive content shared by celebrities through the App, fans now have the opportunity to receive exclusive updates at just a click of a button, besides latest photos and videos of people they look up to. The list of Pep celebrities is wide-ranging across different fields – be it newsmakers who continue to inspire and a role model who has carved a niche with his or her accomplishments and success. In the pilot phase, the list comprises the who’s who from various spectrums of life, including famous fitness trainer Sako Kouroumlian, multi-linguist and language teacher Ehab Ramzi, leading singer and actress Mai Selim, famous actor Hani Ramzi, business women and fashion designer Lamitta Frangieh And famous actor Ahmad Zaher.

