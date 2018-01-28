NDIGITEC launches Pep - a unique app and platform for celebrities to share exclusive content with fans
Dubai: NDigitec, the leading UAE-based innovative creative media production company, has taken its competencies to a completely new level with the launch of Pep–a celebrity app which offers a unique platform for celebrities to share exclusive content with their fans.
A subscription-based private App, Pep can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store– givingthe chance for fans to feel closer to the celebrities. With over 5,000 downloads during first month after its launch in November 2017, the Pep App is fast becoming a raging sensation.
The list of Pep celebrities is wide-ranging across different fields – be it newsmakers who continue to inspire and a role model who has carved a niche with his or her accomplishments and success. In the pilot phase, the list comprises the who’s who from various spectrums of life, including famous fitness trainer Sako Kouroumlian, multi-linguist and language teacher Ehab Ramzi, leading singer and actress Mai Selim, famous actor Hani Ramzi, business women and fashion designer Lamitta Frangieh And famous actor Ahmad Zaher.
Commenting on the launch of Pep, Ayman Ellissy, NDigitec Media& Celebrity Solution Manager said: “Pep is a revolutionary platform which is developed to change the way celebrities interact with their fans. This is a cool way for celebrities to share a private and personalized bond – an app that plugs the gap between the two.”
While Sali Mousli the CRM manager said: “Thousands of fans are using the app, and now have access to the celebrities like never before. The increasing number of subscribers is proof enough that the popularity and the number of celebrity engagement is set to surge in the weeks to come”.
Each celebrity has his or her own Pep and users can get exclusive celebrity info and news through this one-of-a-kind private social application.
