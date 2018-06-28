NBK sponsors Kuwait Heart Foundation Campaign "Sa'd"

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) sponsored Kuwait Heart Foundation Campaign “Sa’d” that aims at providing life support training sessions for ministries, universities, malls and institutions including NBK. The sessions aim to increase employees’ awareness to learn more about the necessary actions that should be taken during emergencies.

The program comes as part of NBK’s initiatives in increasing health awareness. The program focuses on achieving the basic understanding for each employee and learning the details of how to perform rescue breathing and chest compressions. Abdallah Al Omani, NBK Public Relations Senior Officer, said “Supporting health programs comes as part of a comprehensive agenda aiming at building up awareness among individuals and in the society and learning the techniques that could give someone the best chance of recovery.”

