NBK sponsors Kuwait Heart Foundation Campaign "Sa'd"
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) sponsored Kuwait Heart Foundation Campaign “Sa’d” that aims at providing life support training sessions for ministries, universities, malls and institutions including NBK.
The sessions aim to increase employees’ awareness to learn more about the necessary actions that should be taken during emergencies.
Abdallah Al Omani, NBK Public Relations Senior Officer, said “Supporting health programs comes as part of a comprehensive agenda aiming at building up awareness among individuals and in the society and learning the techniques that could give someone the best chance of recovery.”
NBK strongly supports health care awareness. Throughout the years, NBK also sponsored and organized several social awareness programs including blood donation drives and breast cancer awareness campaigns.
