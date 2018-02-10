NBK participates in Qout Market at Al Shaheed Park
On the occasion of National Days
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated in Qout Market at Al Shaheed Park this past Saturday February 3rd. The participation was to enhance its participation within the theme of the Kuwaiti national days.
“There was a paper windmill making station which highlighted the colors of the Kuwaiti flag,” she added. “NBK’s partnership with this unique initiative comes in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility, which is dedicated to motivating Kuwaitis to contribute in the development of national economy,”
This initiative is part of a long term partnership with Al Shaheed Park and comes within the Bank's social responsibility program to support cultural activities. Al-Shaheed Park stands as a center for cultural and educational development with its multi-tasking spaces designed for Kuwaiti youth.
Qout Market a seasonal artisanal market that takes place on the first Saturday of every month during a period of 4 months. The market is considered Kuwait’s largest artisanal farmers gathering, and looks to support local food producers and craftsmen in showcasing their products to the public.
