NBK participates in Qout Market at Al Shaheed Park

On the occasion of National Days National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated in Qout Market at Al Shaheed Park this past Saturday February 3rd. The participation was to enhance its participation within the theme of the Kuwaiti national days.

NBK Public Relations officer, Farah Bastaki said, “NBK’s booth featured a variety of activities for kids and youth under the theme of National and Liberation days ”. “There was a paper windmill making station which highlighted the colors of the Kuwaiti flag,” she added. “NBK’s partnership with this unique initiative comes in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility, which is dedicated to motivating Kuwaitis to contribute in the development of national economy,”

