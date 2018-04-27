 
Dubai 27 Apr 2018
#FINANCIAL SERVICES | 27 April, 2018

NBK launches 'Quick Pay' to make simple, fast and secure payments via Mobile Banking app

Al-Shoaibi: "We provide up-to-date services based on our customers' lifestyle needs"

Press Release

National Bank of Kuwait makes banking convenient, simple and easy, with the latest innovations in technology. Customers can utilize a newly launched service, ‘Quick Pay’ on the NBK Mobile Banking app to receive funds in just a few clicks.

The Quick Pay option allows NBK customers who use NBK Mobile Banking app to receive money into their personal accounts during the week and even during holidays from any local bank in Kuwaiti Dinars, without having to go through the process of adding beneficiary details. Simply type in the payer or receiver’s email or mobile number to securely receive money transfers any time day or night.

“NBK banks on customer satisfaction as our number one priority and we develop new functionality and simplified services with this in mind,” said Hala Al-Shoaibi, Senior Alternative Channels Manager, Consumer Banking Group, National Bank of Kuwait. “We provide up-to-date services based on our customers’ lifestyle needs.”

To access the Quick Pay function, customers should download the updated version of the NBK Mobile Banking app. Once updated, NBK Quick Pay service will let customers receive money into their personal account from other NBK customers or non-NBK customers holding a debit card from a local bank. They will receive the transfer request as a link via SMS or email.

 “NBK’s Mobile Banking app is meant to make banking via your smart phone secure and simple,” added Al-Shoaibi. “We are continuously adding new services and functions to the app, improving its functionality to help customers complete their required banking transactions in the most convenient way possible. With NBK Quick Pay, you can receive money from any NBK account or local accounts with just a few taps on your mobile. All you have to do is enter the payer’s email or mobile number.”

The NBK Mobile Banking app provides a wide array of banking services and options. Customers can transfer funds locally or abroad, pay bills including local mobile phone bills, transfer money between accounts, and much more.

To learn more about this exciting offer and all the benefits of NBK Mobile Banking application, please visit NBK.com.

-Ends-

For more info, please contact Media Relations Manager Ms. Safa’a Al Matari on:

Telephone: 2259-2789
Mobile: 9766-0001
Email 1: SafaELMatari@nbk.com 
Email 2: NBKMediaRelations@nbk.com 

