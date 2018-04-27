NBK launches 'Quick Pay' to make simple, fast and secure payments via Mobile Banking app
National Bank of Kuwait makes banking convenient, simple and easy, with the latest innovations in technology. Customers can utilize a newly launched service, ‘Quick Pay’ on the NBK Mobile Banking app to receive funds in just a few clicks.
The Quick Pay option allows NBK customers who use NBK Mobile Banking app to receive money into their personal accounts during the week and even during holidays from any local bank in Kuwaiti Dinars, without having to go through the process of adding beneficiary details. Simply type in the payer or receiver’s email or mobile number to securely receive money transfers any time day or night.
To access the Quick Pay function, customers should download the updated version of the NBK Mobile Banking app. Once updated, NBK Quick Pay service will let customers receive money into their personal account from other NBK customers or non-NBK customers holding a debit card from a local bank. They will receive the transfer request as a link via SMS or email.
The NBK Mobile Banking app provides a wide array of banking services and options. Customers can transfer funds locally or abroad, pay bills including local mobile phone bills, transfer money between accounts, and much more.
To learn more about this exciting offer and all the benefits of NBK Mobile Banking application, please visit NBK.com.
-Ends-
For more info, please contact Media Relations Manager Ms. Safa’a Al Matari on:
Telephone: 2259-2789
Mobile: 9766-0001
Email 1: SafaELMatari@nbk.com
Email 2: NBKMediaRelations@nbk.com