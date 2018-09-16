NBK Children's Hospital organizes "Safety" in Cancer Care Conference

NBK Children’s Hospital in collaboration with National Bank of Kuwait organized yesterday Saturday September 15 th , 2018 a conference on the occasion of the international Patient Safety Day titled “Safety in Cancer Care”. The conference extends for three days at the hospital, in Al Sabah Medical Specialty Region and focuses on safety practices and the improvement of patients’ safety.

“We aim to increase awareness about the skills and tools available to achieve best practices in health safety. “Through collaboration and technology as a powerful tool, we can reach the best practices to deliver to our patients” he added.

Dr. Eman Al Jafar, Department of Health Informatics and information Management at Kuwait university said: better medical documentation of patient history will improve the decision and decrease medical errors due to lack of information.

The conference comes in line with the bank’s social responsibility towards the hospital and to improve the safety practices in order to meet the nine patient safety solutions that include: Patient Identification, Communication During Patient Handovers Look-alike, Sound-alike Medication Names, Control of Concentrated Electrolyte Solutions, Assuring Medication Accuracy at Transitions in Care, Single Use of Injection Devices, Improved Hand Hygiene to Prevent Infection, Avoiding Catheter and Tubing Miss-connections and Performance of Correct Procedure at Correct Body Site. In addition, the conference hosted several workshops focusing on raising safety awareness. Celebrating the International Patient Safety Day, the conference held a side activity to the patients to go in line with International Patient Safety Day to increase awareness about safety, hygiene, ways to prevent microbes and harmful effects.

The conference was organized by specialists from the Ministry of Health, the Blood Bank, Kuwait Society of Engineers, Kuwait Association for biometric engineers, Kuwait Public Health Society and Kuwait University.

