Multiple Sclerosis: Rises in cases attributed to Western lifestyle changes

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic condition which can affect the brain and/or spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, limb movement, sensation or balance. It is caused when an individual’s own immune system attacks healthy cells and tissue. When this occurs, myelin – the protective insulation surrounding nerve fibers of the central nervous system (CNS) – is destroyed. Ultimately, this damage interferes with nerve communication between neurons in the CNS.

Across the Middle East Region, it has been reported that cases of multiple sclerosis remains to continue to be on the rise within recent years. Recent studies suggest a moderate-to-high prevalence of multiple sclerosis in the region, with an overall MS prevalence of 51.52/100,000.[2]

The increase in disease prevalence in various MENA countries might be due to the western lifestyle changes in these countries including smoking, sun protection products, low vitamin D levels, and environmental factors such as air pollution.[3]

Multiple sclerosis’ signs and symptoms can differ considerably from person to person and over the course of the disease depending on the location of affected nerve fibers. Amongst these symptoms are numbness in limbs, partial or complete loss of vision in one or both eyes, tingling or pain in body parts, fatigue, dizziness, double vision, slurred speech, and loss of bladder control.[4]

Dr. Jihad Inshasi said, “Multiple Sclerosis is a rising concern across the region. It is a difficult condition to diagnose due to the complexity and variability of symptoms which may vary from one person to the other. Being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is a critical life event and can have a big impact on a patient’s life. However with the new treatments in hand, patients can alleviate the conditions that arise from the disease and improved the quality of life of people living with this condition.”

Dr. Raed Roghani added by saying “Today, there is still no cure for multiple sclerosis, however, treatment focuses on relieving the condition’s symptoms. They work to alter the course of the disease by decreasing the frequency and severity of relapses and the progression of disability. Successful management of the disease requires early intervention. There is a lack of disease awareness amongst populations and so it is vital that efforts are concentrated on driving stronger awareness initiatives in the region as well patient education programs that aim to enhance patients’ adherence to treatment and better disease diagnosis and management.’’

Bayer continues to drive a strong commitment to patients by continuously investing to support their varied needs. With 30 years of history in delivering data and patient insights for effective treatment, the company developed a 360° support system for multiple sclerosis patients which focuses on driving patient education and training needs.

As part of Bayer’s ongoing commitment to innovation and patient centric care, the new autoinjector, was designed to deliver tailored, actionable information based on patient data to provide a more personalized approach to patient support, is the first component of an innovative dose delivery system for multiple sclerosis treatment. Patients may choose to use the new autoinjector independently or as part of a complete software based system designed to track injection history and share important treatment information with healthcare providers.

