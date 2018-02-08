Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director of Al Maya Group delighted and welcomes the visit of Indian Prime Minister to UAE

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to the UAE in less than three years will further cement the close relationship between the two brotherly countries.

This will be Modi's second visit to the UAE. His first visit in August 2015 -- the first ever by an Indian PM in 34 years -- was touted as a grand success and heralded a new beginning for the India-UAE bilateral relations. Mr. Modi’s first visit saw India and UAE strengthening cooperation in security, energy and investment through various strategic alliances.

“We are confident that the second visit of Mr. Modi will pave the way for further enhancement in already excellent relations. India has always been a key partner in UAE's trade and economy. This visit will definitely take it to the next level. Infrastructure, sustainable energy and tourism will be the best options for UAE investment. This trip by the Indian premier will pave the way for India”