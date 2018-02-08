Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director of Al Maya Group delighted and welcomes the visit of Indian Prime Minister to UAE
Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director of Al Maya Group delighted and welcomes the visit of Indian Prime Minister:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to the UAE in less than three years will further cement the close relationship between the two brotherly countries.
“We are confident that the second visit of Mr. Modi will pave the way for further enhancement in already excellent relations. India has always been a key partner in UAE's trade and economy. This visit will definitely take it to the next level. Infrastructure, sustainable energy and tourism will be the best options for UAE investment. This trip by the Indian premier will pave the way for India”
Similarly, the UAE is seen as a major investment hub for Indian businesses, many of who have been investing funds into the country in recent months. Bilateral investments between the two countries are expected to surge over the coming months, with respective governments promoting such investments.
“India is ranked among the top Information Technology players in the world. I hope the Prime Minister’s visit will boost India-UAE relations in Information Technology sector,” said Mr. Kamal Vachani, who is also the regional director of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) and past President, Dubai Chapter of Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).© Press Release 2018