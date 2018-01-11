 
11 Jan 2018
Mr. Hassan Jarrar praises the achievements of the Kingdom in organizing major economic events

Press Release

On the sidelines of the 24th World Islamic Banking Conference

Mr. Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Islamic Bank, was a keynote speaker at the 24th World Islamic Banking Conference held recently at the Art Rotana Amwaj Hotel.

The event, which was sponsored and supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain and other partners in the Islamic Banking sector, covered vital and important issues related to the banking sector as well as the regional and global economies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Mr Jarrar noted that Bahrain’s economic, tourism, geographic and social components make it ideal to host major economic events. The Kingdom has been the focus of investors and businessmen in the region over the past 40 years as one of the most important Gulf and Arab countries sponsoring such major financial industry events as the World Islamic Banking Conference.

-Ends-

