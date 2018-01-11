Mr. Hassan Jarrar praises the achievements of the Kingdom in organizing major economic events
On the sidelines of the 24th World Islamic Banking Conference
Mr. Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Islamic Bank, was a keynote speaker at the 24th World Islamic Banking Conference held recently at the Art Rotana Amwaj Hotel.
Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Mr Jarrar noted that Bahrain’s economic, tourism, geographic and social components make it ideal to host major economic events. The Kingdom has been the focus of investors and businessmen in the region over the past 40 years as one of the most important Gulf and Arab countries sponsoring such major financial industry events as the World Islamic Banking Conference.
-Ends-