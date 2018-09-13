Mousses Etoiles to reveal the latest luxury outdoor furniture at the LEISURE SHOW DUBAI 

Since 1992, Mousses Etoiles, a privately-owned family business, has been designing and manufacturing high quality outdoor furniture for five-star hotels, restaurants, beach clubs and luxurious villas. Although the company started with humble beginnings, it is now one of the fastest growing manufactures in the industry and is supplying to renowned clientele globally.

United Arab Emirates:- Mousses Etoiles, a leading French manufacturer of luxurious outdoor furniture, will be exhibiting their latest range at The Leisure Show Dubai, from the 16 th to the 18 th September in Hall 7 stand number 7E308 DWTC. Mousses Etoiles which has already begun providing UAE’s most prestigious hotels, will be looking forward to meeting and interacting with more hospitality professionals visiting the show.

In the recent years, due to the growing number of international demand, Mousses Etoiles has been expanding, whilst maintaining its warm family-business charm. The company has created a strong brand recognition based on its quality, comfort and aesthetic appeal and is being recognized by the major hotel groups and luxury commercial designers.

A strong success factor for Mousses Etoiles, attributing to the increase of global interest, is the ‘Made in France’ label. The company proudly manufactures its products in France and continually improves them, making them more durable, stronger and better adapted to consumers’ needs. Mousses Etoiles listens closely to their clients’ requests and creates made-to-measure sunbeds, umbrellas and a various range of outdoor furniture products that are unique and exclusive. The designers and manufactures are committed to never offering the same products to different clients, which is a key strategy enjoyed by hotel groups that face strong competition.

“Mousses Etoiles’ hero product - which will be displayed at show - is the famous sun protector umbrella which is sturdily made and can withstand 100km/h winds. Hotel clients that are prone to windy seasons, attest to the Mousses Etoiles umbrella’s durability and quality which they have been using over 10 years. Other key premium products manufactured by Mousses Etoiles include sunbeds, mattresses, cushions and pillows” commented Mélanie Grizou, a spokesperson of the brand.

Prestigious hotels such Le Majestic Hotel Barrière in Cannes; Le Sereno in St Barthelemy; Sun Group Hotels in Vietnam; Monte Carlo SBM in Monaco and Relais et Chateaux des Feuilles in Seychelles are clients who have entrusted all their outdoor furniture needs to Mousses Etoiles. The company is now ready to share their expertise with hospitality groups in the region.

