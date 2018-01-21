Morocco's Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort drives international tourism growth
The luxury destination is offering guests special spring packages and deals
El Jadida, Morocco: Destinations around the world welcomed 1.1 billion international tourists between January and October 2017, according to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. This represents a seven per cent increase on the same period of last year, or 70 million more international arrivals. Strong demand for international tourism across world regions reflects the global economic upswing.
Additionally, the package also provides dinner for two adults from the buffet restaurant Market Place and Olives, a rejuvenating spa package for two adults at the price of one, a special 25 per cent discount on children’s room, three rounds of mini karting, movie nights for children, one cooking class experience, special program for kids including egg hunt and much more.
With destinations around the world witnessing a surge, Africa was the region that saw the greatest growth - nine per cent, driven by the rise in tourism in North Africa 15 per cent and by the positive figures for Sub-Saharan Africa five per cent. By 2030, the UNWTO expects international traveller figures to have reached 1.8 billion.
“As tourism continues to spurge in Africa and particularly in Morocco, we at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort will design varied packages and deals that will not only benefit the leisure travellers, but also serve as a strategic tool for corporates, multinationals and local communities,” added Khadija El Idrissi.
Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort is regarded as one of the most luxurious preferred destinations for tourists who are looking for an Arabian environment. The resort is continuously responding to the rising influx of global visitors by offering customised packages for several occasions.
Located 90 km south of Casablanca in El Jadida, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is a coastal destination resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Set around a magnificent internal courtyard, the resort boast unspoilt views of the ocean, lagoons, golf course, landscaped gardens and a stunning swimming pool in the centre.
