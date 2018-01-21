Morocco's Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort drives international tourism growth

El Jadida, Morocco: Destinations around the world welcomed 1.1 billion international tourists between January and October 2017, according to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. This represents a seven per cent increase on the same period of last year, or 70 million more international arrivals. Strong demand for international tourism across world regions reflects the global economic upswing.

Additionally, the package also provides dinner for two adults from the buffet restaurant Market Place and Olives, a rejuvenating spa package for two adults at the price of one, a special 25 per cent discount on children’s room, three rounds of mini karting, movie nights for children, one cooking class experience, special program for kids including egg hunt and much more.

With the world experiencing tourism high, Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort, a leading tourism destination in Morocco is offering guests special packages and deals for the upcoming spring period. The luxurious resort is offering exclusive rates on accommodation, food and entertainment. With room rates starting from 1980 MAD, the spring special offer is applicable from March 24until April 30. While the special deal comprises of accommodation and breakfast for a family of two adults and two children below 12 years old, it also offers free access to leisure and wellness activities such as biking, tennis, fitness, etc. Kids can have complimentary access to the Baby Club, Kids Club and Rush Club too. The deal also offers complimentary access to the nightclub.

Advertisement

“At Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort we craft customised packages to suit the convenience of our guests all throughout the year. 2017 has been a fantastic year with record-breaking numbers and we are confident that the positive momentum will continue in 2018. The robust growth in travellers has been the best we’ve witnessed in years, which not only reflects the sustained demand of travel over the world, but also positions Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort as a key attraction for travellers worldwide,” said Khadija El Idrissi, Director of Communication and Public Relations at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort.

With destinations around the world witnessing a surge, Africa was the region that saw the greatest growth - nine per cent, driven by the rise in tourism in North Africa 15 per cent and by the positive figures for Sub-Saharan Africa five per cent. By 2030, the UNWTO expects international traveller figures to have reached 1.8 billion.

“As tourism continues to spurge in Africa and particularly in Morocco, we at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort will design varied packages and deals that will not only benefit the leisure travellers, but also serve as a strategic tool for corporates, multinationals and local communities,” added Khadija El Idrissi.

Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort is regarded as one of the most luxurious preferred destinations for tourists who are looking for an Arabian environment. The resort is continuously responding to the rising influx of global visitors by offering customised packages for several occasions.

Located 90 km south of Casablanca in El Jadida, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is a coastal destination resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Set around a magnificent internal courtyard, the resort boast unspoilt views of the ocean, lagoons, golf course, landscaped gardens and a stunning swimming pool in the centre.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018