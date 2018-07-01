More than 600 Australian travel agents discover Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: This week, a promotional roadshow organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, raised the bar for trade events in Australia by bringing ‘gold leaf-infused’ welcome drinks, a spectacular chocolate model of the awesome Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and unique interactive ways to learn about the capital of the UAE as a potential destination.
The ‘Discover Abu Dhabi’ Roadshow kicked off in Brisbane on Monday night and visited Melbourne on Tuesday, with the Sydney event on Wednesday. All events were sell outs with more than 620 travel agents attending over the course of the roadshow tour.
Guests were able to meet with key stakeholders from Abu Dhabi, hearing about new developments such as the new Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi theme park, the stunning new Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and the Serdal Pearl Diving Experience. Agents also heard about the driving experience around Yas Marina Circuit, henna paintings and the emirate’s mouth-watering food options.
Sarah Built, Etihad Airways General Manager Australia and New Zealand, said: “It has been really fantastic to share our story with over 600 travel agents.
“Abu Dhabi and Etihad are intrinsically linked, and the more we’re able to showcase all the great activities Abu Dhabi has to offer, the more our partners can inform their clients of what’s available, especially as a stopover for people making their way to Europe, North Asia or Africa.”
Teree George, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts Director of Global Sales Australia and New Zealand, said: “I was encouraged with the engagement and appetite our trade partners had for Abu Dhabi at all three first-class events, the agents were all commenting how beautifully executed they were. I was delighted to receive applause during my presentation announcing that our new build luxury resort, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, will open in November with no single use plastic bottles or straws, whilst sharing our new home with the native turtles of the region.”
-Ends-
About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction that enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The Department manages the emirate’s tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programmes relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The Department of Culture and Tourism supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage. A key role played by the Department is to create synergy in the destination’s development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base.
About Etihad Aviation Group
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Etihad Aviation Group is a diversified global aviation and travel group driven by innovation and collaboration. Etihad Aviation Group comprises five business divisions – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates; Etihad Airways Engineering; Etihad Airport Services; Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners. For more information, please visit: www.etihad.com
About Etihad Airways
From its Abu Dhabi base, Etihad Airways flies to 93 international passenger and cargo destinations with its fleet of 110 Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, was established by Royal (Emiri) Decree in July 2003. For more information, please visit: www.etihad.com.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.