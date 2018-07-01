More than 600 Australian travel agents discover Abu Dhabi

The ‘Discover Abu Dhabi’ Roadshow kicked off in Brisbane on Monday night and visited Melbourne on Tuesday, with the Sydney event on Wednesday. All events were sell outs with more than 620 travel agents attending over the course of the roadshow tour.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: This week, a promotional roadshow organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, raised the bar for trade events in Australia by bringing ‘gold leaf-infused’ welcome drinks, a spectacular chocolate model of the awesome Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and unique interactive ways to learn about the capital of the UAE as a potential destination.

Guests were able to meet with key stakeholders from Abu Dhabi, hearing about new developments such as the new Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi theme park, the stunning new Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and the Serdal Pearl Diving Experience. Agents also heard about the driving experience around Yas Marina Circuit, henna paintings and the emirate’s mouth-watering food options.

Mubarak Al Nuaimi, Director of Promotion & Overseas Offices at DCT Abu Dhabi said: “Our aim for the Discover Abu Dhabi Roadshow was to do things differently. Travel agents attend these types of events each week so we had to work hard to stand out, and I think we really did that with our unique presentation.”

Advertisement

Phillip Boniface from Helloworld Travel Carlingford said: “I’d like to thank the organisers for a very interesting, informative and enjoyable evening showcasing beautiful Abu Dhabi. It was a great evening and venue, with food and beverages and generous prizes.”

Sarah Built, Etihad Airways General Manager Australia and New Zealand, said: “It has been really fantastic to share our story with over 600 travel agents.

“Abu Dhabi and Etihad are intrinsically linked, and the more we’re able to showcase all the great activities Abu Dhabi has to offer, the more our partners can inform their clients of what’s available, especially as a stopover for people making their way to Europe, North Asia or Africa.”

Teree George, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts Director of Global Sales Australia and New Zealand, said: “I was encouraged with the engagement and appetite our trade partners had for Abu Dhabi at all three first-class events, the agents were all commenting how beautifully executed they were. I was delighted to receive applause during my presentation announcing that our new build luxury resort, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, will open in November with no single use plastic bottles or straws, whilst sharing our new home with the native turtles of the region.”

-Ends-

About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction that enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The Department manages the emirate’s tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programmes relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The Department of Culture and Tourism supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage. A key role played by the Department is to create synergy in the destination’s development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base.

http://dctabudhabi.ae/en

About Etihad Aviation Group

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Etihad Aviation Group is a diversified global aviation and travel group driven by innovation and collaboration. Etihad Aviation Group comprises five business divisions – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates; Etihad Airways Engineering; Etihad Airport Services; Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners. For more information, please visit: www.etihad.com

About Etihad Airways

From its Abu Dhabi base, Etihad Airways flies to 93 international passenger and cargo destinations with its fleet of 110 Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, was established by Royal (Emiri) Decree in July 2003. For more information, please visit: www.etihad.com.

© Press Release 2018