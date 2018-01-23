More than 6000 new companies join the Sharjah Chamber in 2017

The total number of members increased by 6.8% year on year to 69,108 members by the end of 2017, compared to 64,688 in 2016, reinforcing the Chamber 's position as the main reference for business in the country.

The exports and re-exports of the Chamber members reached to 20 billion dirhams in a natural reflection of the advanced infrastructure provided by the Emirate to its merchants willing to expand their trade and export to neighboring markets and the high competitiveness of the business environment.

Saudi Arabia ranked first on the list of exports and re-exports according to certificates issued by the chamber valued at 7.4 billion dirhams. The Chamber issued 21,761 certificates of origin to the Saudi market, making Saudi Arabia account for 22.4% of the total certificates of origin issued by the Chamber during the year 2017.





The Chamber has issued 97,000 certificates of origin in all its branches and branches across the emirate last year.





Trust for a leading business destination:

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed the confidence Sharjah enjoys by investors from around the world. He stated that attracting 6000 new companies to Sharjah is a strong indication of the wise and vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has made Sharjah a premier destination for business in egion.

He added that the UAE economy is moving forward with a clear strategy and direction towards broad horizon of economic growth and development. Thanks to Sharjah’s economic diversification strategy, strategic geographical location, competitive advatages for its companies, modernized legislations and regulations, the business environment and investment opportunities have succeeded in taking an advanced position among the most attractive destinations for investment in the region. He also mentioned that they will be cooperating with their strategic partners in the Emirate to provide all facilities, in order to enhance Sharjah’s status in economy, education and investment.

Attract investments by targeting markets

HE Khalid Bin Butti Al Hajri, Director General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that the Chamber has adopted an approach to attract investments that target investors in their markets rather than waiting for investment options to be identified.

Al Hajri pointed out the chamber, through many different services and initiatives it offers to its members, aims to contribute along with the economic community concerned in the emirate to continue making Sharjah an attractive environment for investment particularly the qualitative ones. In addition to its plans to organize trade missions during the year which led to promising markets, most notably the African markets, as well as holding meetings with government, private sector entities and businessmen in these markets.

He stated that they are continuing this trend as they began the New Year with a trade mission to Costa Rica in Latin America, which aims to attract companies in the agricultural, tourism, renewable energy, higher education and waste management sectors to Sharjah. He added that they expect to attract more international companies to Sharjah and to help them expand into the region's vast market.



Membership services for the business community

Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at SCCI, stated that the previous year represented a huge success for the chamber in terms of membership services. He stated that the Chamber has developed the process of membership and simplified its procedures, where it adopted a smarter method that reduced both the steps needed and the time and effort involved. He added that the chamber also provided additional benefits to members and the business community, and considers its investment in facilitating services to its members a smart investment that helps serve the business community.



Shattaf stated that the Chamber is working on providing additional services to the business sector and its members. He also stated that the services provided to members are modern services that comply with the best international practices and have proven successful in attracting more companies to establish businesses in the emirate. He added that the focus in the upcoming year will be to invest in innovative initiatives that enrich the experience of the members of Sharjah Chamber.



-Ends-

