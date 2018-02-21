More than 50 companies in Offshore Arabia Conference & Exhibition, next week

Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, Offshore Arabia Conference & Exhibition, will be held from the 28th of February to the 1st of March, 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the theme ‘Navigating the future and facing the challenges’. Offshore Arabia, comes at a time when the growing uncertainty around the demand for oil and gas as well as the impact of disruption and pace of technology innovation, calls for a new approach to sustain the challenging offshore market. In order to overcome such key challenges in the industry, Offshore Arabia aims to put the spotlight on ‘Future Projects and Technologies’ while at the same time shows a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. Over the 2 days, the event is set to witness the participation of 50 companies from 40 countries and expected to attract over 2,500 visitors and participants.

His Excellency Khamis Juma Buamim, Chairman Offshore Arabia 2018, said, “The Arab region has entered a new era with an increased investment in human capital, technology and innovation, and although the dramatic slowdown of 2015-2017 had an unexpected impact on businesses in the regional and global markets, the UAE and the GCC region was able to successfully overcome the challenges, owing to its robust business driven and fast paced innovative strategies. As the global demand for oil has risen from an estimated 1.3 million barrels per day to the present 1.6 million barrels per day, the UAE is accordingly leading the region’s growth and development in the offshore sector, with strong returns predicted this year as well.” He added, “Offshore Arabia 2018 will be identifying a number of opportunities and challenges that will hopefully lay a solid foundation for fostering growth and investment in the GCC’s offshore industry, while also help restore lasting stability in the market. Offshore Arabia will provide strong in-depth analysis of the major shifts and trends in the industry while at the same time offer an insight into the challenges and uncertainties facing our industry and strategies to navigate through such transformation.”

Advertisement