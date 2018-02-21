More than 50 companies in Offshore Arabia Conference & Exhibition, next week
Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, Offshore Arabia Conference & Exhibition, will be held from the 28th of February to the 1st of March, 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the theme ‘Navigating the future and facing the challenges’.
Offshore Arabia, comes at a time when the growing uncertainty around the demand for oil and gas as well as the impact of disruption and pace of technology innovation, calls for a new approach to sustain the challenging offshore market. In order to overcome such key challenges in the industry, Offshore Arabia aims to put the spotlight on ‘Future Projects and Technologies’ while at the same time shows a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. Over the 2 days, the event is set to witness the participation of 50 companies from 40 countries and expected to attract over 2,500 visitors and participants.
He added, “Offshore Arabia 2018 will be identifying a number of opportunities and challenges that will hopefully lay a solid foundation for fostering growth and investment in the GCC’s offshore industry, while also help restore lasting stability in the market. Offshore Arabia will provide strong in-depth analysis of the major shifts and trends in the industry while at the same time offer an insight into the challenges and uncertainties facing our industry and strategies to navigate through such transformation.”
“This is the time when our responsibility lies ahead of discussing today’s challenges, but identify the future ones and adapt to them in an innovative manner.”
During the 2-day Offshore Arabia Conference and Exhibition, a number of key trending topics in the Offshore Industry will be discussed by experts and leaders in the industry, while a number of scientific sessions and lectures will be held discussing various topics like ‘Marine & Maritime Industry – The Challenge’, ‘Oil Spill Prevention, Response & Protection of Marine Environment’, ‘Operational Excellence- Renewable Energy & Technologies’, ‘Global Issues & Environment’, ‘Innovative Technologies: Driving the Future of Oil and Gas and Security, Risk & Crisis Management’ amongst many others.
Running parallel to the conference, Offshore Arabia exhibition aims to strengthen cooperation and collaboration opportunities among international companies, who will showcase their latest advanced technologies in oil and gas and the marine and maritime sector. Offshore Arabia 2018 presents an excellent platform for networking, and exchange of knowledge and information between individuals and companies, which can lead to business opportunities and strategic partnerships between exhibitors and conference participants.
Offshore Arabia Conference and Exhibition will be running until the 1st of March, 2018, it is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding and is supported
by the UAE Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and The Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DTCM, Dubai Council for Marine & Maritime Industry (DCMMI), Federal Transport Authority - Land & Maritime, Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF), Emirates Maritime Arbitration Center (EMAC), International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF), World Ocean Council, and UAE Shipping Association amongst many others.© Press Release 2018