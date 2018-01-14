Mona Al Marri opens SGI Dubai, the region's largest trade show for the printing, signage and graphic industry

Government of Dubai Media Office: ‘Sign & Graphic Imaging Dubai 2018’, the Middle East’s largest printing, signage and graphic industry show was today officially inaugurated by Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office Her Excellency Mona Al Marri. SGI Dubai 2018 will host over 300 international and regional exhibitors from nearly 35 countries. These exhibitors are in Dubai to explore opportunities in the region’s AED129 billion industry.

HE Mona Al Marri toured the exhibition and highlighted the importance of the printing, signage and graphic industry, which plays a key role in supporting the growth of various economic sectors. She noted that the rising profile of the event reflects the dynamism and growth momentum of Dubai’s economy and the city’s emergence as a hub for the industry.

SGI Dubai 2018 will showcase products and solutions worth over AED250 million. The show is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre – Halls 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 from 14 - 16 January 2018.

The major brands exhibiting in SGI Dubai 2018 include, Cannon Middle East, Epson, Copatra Graphics, Signtrade, Masonlite, Flex-Europa, Jacky’s, OKI Europe, Wellcare Infotech, Blue Rhine, Emirates Computers apart from several others who will unveil some of their latest innovations at the show.

“With SGI Dubai 2018, we celebrate more than two decades of bringing together the leaders and innovators of the industry. The signage and printing industry in the UAE and the rest of MENA region, which is valued at a combined figure of $35.1 billion in 2017, is expected to see annual cross-segment growth of 9%, to reach $54.0 billion in 2022. The large investments by the governments in infrastructure, growth in large retail establishments and malls are instrumental in driving this market. Being the largest exhibition for the industry in the region, SGI Dubai aims to support the industry and its stakeholders to grow bigger,” stated Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman, IEC during the inauguration.

Being the largest exhibition of its kind in the Middle East, this event is a one-stop-shop where the industry can interact with sign makers, print and production manufacturers, architects, media agencies, real-estate developers and brand consultants.

“The increased number of pre-registered trade visitors acts as an important barometer for the ever-expanding popularity of the show. We are delighted to see a remarkable turnaround on the first day at SGI Dubai 2018. Today, SGI Dubai has become the event to launch all the latest technology in the MENA region, attracting larger crowds’ year on year. The event showcased an impressive array of the latest product innovations from across the globe that is set to hit the market this year and we are confident that the following two days will see a huge volume of business deals,” said Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC.

Other recognized brands that are exhibiting at SGI Dubai 2018 include Heliozid Oce, Mutoh, Sabazu, ADS Advertising Materials, Alpha Art, Strings International, Al Tarkeez Stationery Trading, Amzan Neon, Desert Sign, Chemica France, Dynagraph, Frimpeks, Orafol Europe, Magic trading, Prime Sign International Limited, Starflex, Talib Trading and Verseidag Indutex GmBH.

“As always, we will bring forward the industry’s best innovators and exhibitors, as we all introduce the signage and graphic industry’s best innovations and technologies. SGI Dubai 2018 has specialised pavilions to cater to the ever-developing needs of the Digital, Retail, Textile and Finishing & Fabricating industry. This means one thing: endless opportunities. Whether you are an exhibitor or a visitor, SGI Dubai 2018 is a trade show that you cannot afford to miss,” added Sharif.

Interacting with potential customers, exploring new markets and availing numerous new business opportunities await the exhibitors of SGI Dubai 2018, truly a niche event for the Middle East market. Going strong for over two decades, the show is a bookmarked event for the members of the industry. SGI Dubai is recognised globally and features competitions, workshops and seminars held by industry experts in addition to the exhibition. It is an ideal converging point where visitors and exhibitors can reach out to architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, and brand and image consultants among others.

