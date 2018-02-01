Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree regulating sale of lands and houses granted in Dubai

Government of Dubai Media Office : In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum issued Decree No. (1) of 2018 regulating the sale of lands and houses granted in Dubai. The Decree aims to provide housing solutions for the beneficiaries of grants and their families, protect households and preserve the demography of citizens’ residential areas.

Pursuant to the Decree, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment may permit the beneficiary of the grant, or his legal representative, to sell the house or land granted to him if the beneficiary owns another house or plot of land or if the house does not satisfy his requirements. The Decree stipulates that the purpose of selling the house or land should be to buy another house or plot of land and the beneficiary must agree in writing to the transaction being supervised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Furthermore, the beneficiary will not be able to apply for another house or plot of land once the house or land granted to him is sold.