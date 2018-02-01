Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree regulating sale of lands and houses granted in Dubai
Government of Dubai Media Office : In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum issued Decree No. (1) of 2018 regulating the sale of lands and houses granted in Dubai. The Decree aims to provide housing solutions for the beneficiaries of grants and their families, protect households and preserve the demography of citizens’ residential areas.
Pursuant to the Decree, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment may permit the beneficiary of the grant, or his legal representative, to sell the house or land granted to him if the beneficiary owns another house or plot of land or if the house does not satisfy his requirements. The Decree stipulates that the purpose of selling the house or land should be to buy another house or plot of land and the beneficiary must agree in writing to the transaction being supervised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Furthermore, the beneficiary will not be able to apply for another house or plot of land once the house or land granted to him is sold.
The Decree specifies the terms and conditions for selling inherited property, trading properties, purchasing adjacent government-owned property and renting a house built on granted land.
The Decree authorises the Board of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and the Director General of Dubai Municipality to carry out any measures required to implement this Decree.
The new Decree annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Decree is valid from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018