Modon Properties introduces 12 villa designs available for Emirati landowners at its Open Day event

Modon Properties, an Abu Dhabi-based master developer, building vibrant, sustainable communities and strategic mixed-use developments, revealed the 12 villa designs - approved by the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities (DPM) – that it intends to build for Emiratis inside and outside of Riyadh City. The designs were unveiled at the Open Day event that the company held at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel & Spa, Abu Dhabi, and which was attended by over 200 Emirati landowners.

Modon Properties predominantly based the villa designs on the outcomes of its “Build Your Happiness” survey which it conducted in order to get a better understanding of Emiratis’ preferences for their ideal home. For example, the survey revealed that while 76.5% of UAE Nationals would prefer a modern home design, only 23.5% favour a more traditional design inspired by Emirati culture and heritage. The villas available to Emiratis through the developer come in both modern and traditional design, range between 450 to 750 square metres. Emiratis can also avail of three different finishing options, ensuring that their choice is within their housing loan, and according to their needs and budget.

Modon Properties is offering 4 to 6 bedrooms options in their villa designs, with the possibility of adding extra rooms to fit the needs of a growing family.

Riyadh City is Modon Properties’ first major mixed used development, and is considered to be one of the most prominent housing projects in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, offering a residential community in line with the needs and requirements of it citizens, residents and employees. The city will have nearly 26,500 residential and 229 commercial plots, and once complete, will include 49 educational facilities, 21 health centres, 300 recreational facilities and parks, as well as 50 mosques.

Abdullah Al Sahi, Chief Executive Officer of Modon Properties, said that holding the Open Day was part of the company's keenness to interact with Emiratis and to identify the role of the company, its services, and the future projects it is developing. Al Sahi said that this event was the first in a series of open meetings that the company intends to organize periodically to meet with UAE citizens and provide presentations and explanations about the latest developments of the company's projects.

The company announced that a villa’s expected date of completion would be 16 - 18 months after the homeowner signs the contract with the developer, and the construction work begins.

Al Sahi said: “We’re committed to our delivery promise; our accuracy in the villas’ date of completion and delivery timeframe goes hand-in-hand with our effort to ensure that Emiratis receive additional value-added benefits that meet their needs and that safeguard the future of one’s family.”

During the event, Al Sahi answered the queries of the Emiratis present. He reported that in Riyadh City, the infrastructure work in the northern area was completed (previously known as North Wathba), and stressed that development plans for the infrastructure of the southern area are already well underway. He added: “We’re ready to start signing contracts with Emiratis in Abu Dhabi in the second quarter of this year."

Al Sahi announced that the company intends to open its sales and services centre in February 2018 to provide people with more information about its services, and for them to have a better look at the various villas it is developing. He explained that in the coming period, the company intends to build its first residential complex of show villas to give Emiratis the opportunity to walk through what could be their future homes before signing any contract and initiating the building process.

Modon Properties is working in coordination with the relevant government and private authorities to develop and build sustainable communities. The company is providing landowners comprehensive and integrated housing services, giving Emiratis a stress and hassle-free chance to build their ideal home, within the allocated budget - equal to or greater than the housing loan provided by Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

-Ends-

About Modon Properties

Modon Properties, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a new venture designed to facilitate and accelerate the process of developing land plots and homes for Emirati Nationals, build sustainable and vibrant residential communities, and provide integrated housing services for UAE Nationals.

Modon Properties is working on a series of residential housing designs for Emirati’s housing, taking into consideration the needs and requirements of the UAE’s families in terms of lifestyle and privacy. The concepts of "Al Majlis" and “The Family” will be the most prominent in the design of houses. Villas will be available in a variety of spaces and designs, with flexible finishing options that allow owners to participate in designing their homes according to their personal needs. Modon Properties will provide a number of models of villas that can be built within the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority loans’ budgets, as well as the other options that require additional financing.

About Riyadh City

Modon Properties is developing the new master plan for the Riyadh City project to be the modern, integrated and sustainable community, which enhance the Emirati Abu Dhabi lifestyle and culture. The city will provide residential with a low-density neighbourhoods that are in line with the needs and requirements of UAE Nationals, residents and workers in the region.

Riyadh City will feature community facilities like parks, schools, shops, mosques, medical centres and community centres that meet the highest international standards of sustainability. The City will have significant open spaces and will accommodate the largest park in Abu Dhabi.

The total area of Riyadh City is approximately 8 thousand hectares, equivalent to 85% of the land area of Abu Dhabi island, and increases the available residential plots by adding another 45% of the total residential plots in Abu Dhabi. The City is located 30 km from Abu Dhabi island and is projected to become home to 200,000 people by the time it is completed creating one of the most prominent residential projects in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

© Press Release 2018