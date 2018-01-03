Mobily Business Unit Holds Its 7th CIO Summit

Riyadh-

Mobily Business conducted its 7th CIO Summit, which is held every year. The Summit was conducted this year in London, in the presence of several IT executives from both public and private sectors in the Kingdom.

The Summit presented a number of global issues, developments and new trends in the ICT sector, and discussed technical solutions through mobility solutions, direct connectivity between devices, which provide to establishments the possibility to offer better and efficient services to their customers.