03 January, 2018
Mobily Business Unit Holds Its 7th CIO Summit
Riyadh-
Mobily Business conducted its 7th CIO Summit, which is held every year. The Summit was conducted this year in London, in the presence of several IT executives from both public and private sectors in the Kingdom.
The Summit presented a number of global issues, developments and new trends in the ICT sector, and discussed technical solutions through mobility solutions, direct connectivity between devices, which provide to establishments the possibility to offer better and efficient services to their customers.
In his speech, Eng. Majed Alotaibi, Senior Executive Officer Strategic Planning & Marketing at Mobily Business Unit, welcomed the guests of Mobily 7th CIO Summit and said, “Mobily is proud to adopt this annual summit to be the gathering of ICT heads and executives in the Kingdom. It is without a doubt an opportunity to exchange ideas and business solutions in a constructive and scientific way.” He also confirmed at the same time that this summit is in line with the government 2030 Vision, and the role of CIOs to achieve this Vision.
Mobily Business CIO Summit this year included a number of specialized workshops, seminars and scientific dialogues held by leading global ICT professionals from Mobily Business partners, representing the world's leading technology companies such as Cisco, Oracle , Jasper, Palo Alto, Virtustream and a number of consultants who have presented the global trends in information and communication technology so that everyone can benefit from it.
-Ends- © Press Release 2018
