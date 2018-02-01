Mobile health apps is the new age technology disrupting health care industry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MyMedicNow underlined the importance of health forums to showcase technology and innovations in the health care industry. Speaking on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition & Congress, Pulse FZ LLC, the leading IT company behind MyMedicNow app, emphasised how innovative initiatives as MyMedicNow enhance patient care. Concluded today (Thursday, 1 February 2018) at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Arab Health Exhibition & Congress is the largest healthcare exhibition and medical congress in the Middle East.

Launched recently in Dubai, MyMedicNow is one of the latest health apps and aims to help patients search for medical conditions, geographic location, and patients’ review, to find related local healthcare providers; quickly and efficiently. The app also allows users to access calendars and doctor information, build schedules and engage with the doctor at the press of a click. With patients being able to book an appointment and get real-time confirmations, MyMedicNow also allows them to rate doctors and hospitals, thus ensuring the healthcare providers strive to provide best services at all times. “Forums as Arab Health Exhibition & Congress not only focus on discussing best practices of the industry, but also showcase new technological innovations in the health care industry which serves as an important tool to achieve Dubai Health Strategy 2021 of introducing smart solutions across health care,” said Sajid Azmi, Cofounder of Pulse FZ LL which developed MyMedicNow.

Advertisement