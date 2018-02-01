 
Dubai 01 Feb 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  3. Article
#healthcare | 01 February, 2018

Mobile health apps is the new age technology disrupting health care industry

MyMedicNow is one of the latest health apps and aims to help patients search for medical conditions

Press Release

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MyMedicNow underlined the importance of health forums to showcase technology and innovations in the health care industry. Speaking on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition & Congress, Pulse FZ LLC, the leading IT company behind MyMedicNow app, emphasised how innovative initiatives as MyMedicNow enhance patient care.

Concluded today (Thursday, 1 February 2018) at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Arab Health Exhibition & Congress is the largest healthcare exhibition and medical congress in the Middle East.

Launched recently in Dubai, MyMedicNow is one of the latest health apps and aims to help patients search for medical conditions, geographic location, and patients’ review, to find related local healthcare providers; quickly and efficiently. The app also allows users to access calendars and doctor information, build schedules and engage with the doctor at the press of a click. With patients being able to book an appointment and get real-time confirmations, MyMedicNow also allows them to rate doctors and hospitals, thus ensuring the healthcare providers strive to provide best services at all times.

“Forums as Arab Health Exhibition & Congress not only focus on discussing best practices of the industry, but also showcase new technological innovations in the health care industry which serves as an important tool to achieve Dubai Health Strategy 2021 of introducing smart solutions across health care,” said Sajid Azmi, Cofounder of Pulse FZ LL which developed  MyMedicNow.

Advertisement
“UAE has the most efficient healthcare system in the world and uses innovative health-tech solutions which provide the basis for an excellent health care delivery. Forums as Arab Health Exhibition & Congress educate the professionals of the industry about the emerging technologies and have the potential to improve the patient experience by better anticipating their needs, teaming healthcare providers with next-level patient data and providing outcomes at a faster and possibly more effective rate,” added Azmi.

 “As we head into 2018, the healthcare landscape is moving at an ever-increasing pace to return to a more patient-focused experience, and as such the ability to access clinical access remotely—especially via a mobile device — will become more prevalent in 2018. Forums as Arab Health Exhibition & Congress take advantage to introduce not just advancing technology in healthcare, but also provide sophisticated solutions for professionals and patients,” concluded Azmi.

MyMedicNow can be downloaded on smart phones via:

IOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mymedic/id1258155603?ls=1&mt=8  

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mymedic.mymedic

Website:  http://www.mymedicnow.com/

© Press Release 2018

Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement