Mobile health apps is the new age technology disrupting health care industry
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MyMedicNow underlined the importance of health forums to showcase technology and innovations in the health care industry. Speaking on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition & Congress, Pulse FZ LLC, the leading IT company behind MyMedicNow app, emphasised how innovative initiatives as MyMedicNow enhance patient care.
Concluded today (Thursday, 1 February 2018) at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Arab Health Exhibition & Congress is the largest healthcare exhibition and medical congress in the Middle East.
“Forums as Arab Health Exhibition & Congress not only focus on discussing best practices of the industry, but also showcase new technological innovations in the health care industry which serves as an important tool to achieve Dubai Health Strategy 2021 of introducing smart solutions across health care,” said Sajid Azmi, Cofounder of Pulse FZ LL which developed MyMedicNow.
“As we head into 2018, the healthcare landscape is moving at an ever-increasing pace to return to a more patient-focused experience, and as such the ability to access clinical access remotely—especially via a mobile device — will become more prevalent in 2018. Forums as Arab Health Exhibition & Congress take advantage to introduce not just advancing technology in healthcare, but also provide sophisticated solutions for professionals and patients,” concluded Azmi.
MyMedicNow can be downloaded on smart phones via:
IOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mymedic/id1258155603?ls=1&mt=8
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mymedic.mymedic
Website: http://www.mymedicnow.com/
