Mishal Kanoo and Patrick Thelot announce the launch of Armonia Middle East

Armonia Middle East aims at addressing the buoyant markets of events, hospitality services and luxury in the GCC by combining the high-profile talents and credentials of the Armonia Group with Mishal Kanoo’s unique access in the GCC region. Armonia Middle East specializes in creating innovative, sophisticated, cutting-edge events as well as providing high-end hospitality services to corporates, luxury and fashion brands.

Partnering with Patrick Thélot, founder of French services company Armonia Group, UAE business magnate Mishal Kanoo, Chairman of the Kanoo Group, proudly announces the launch of their new Joint Venture Armonia Middle East.

“Armonia Middle East is an ambitious project my team and I have been working on for months. Our partnership with Mishal Kanoo brings this project to reality and I am impressed by the overwhelming inbound interest received so far [...] The GCC represents a synergetic addition to the Armonia Group global footprint.”, explains Patrick Thélot.

Talking with enthusiasm about this new venture, Mishal Kanoo stated: “UAE and the GCC offer a unique opportunity for a firm with an upgraded skill set like Armonia to expand its operations in our region […] and bring excellency to a market in need of global champions”.

The two businessmen celebrate the launch of the Joint Venture at a time when there is evidence of a growing need for highly qualified service providers in the field of events, hospitality services and the world of luxury. Dubai Expo 2020, as the third-largest global event in terms of economic and cultural impact after Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup, will have a prolonged long-term positive effect on the economic growth of the region. Its impact is tangible, with more than $5 billion in contracts already awarded to contractors and $40+ billion expected to be injected in the UAE economy. Neighboring countries are catching up as well, with economies boosted by the recent reforms announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and positively affecting the sectors targeted by Armonia Middle East.

Armonia Middle East core services include:

Events

Armonia Middle East leverages the Armonia Group know-how, expertise and excellence to bring to life the most tasteful and memorable events. Solutions provided by Armonia Middle East include: event design, event building, project coordination, staffing services, video and audio solutions as well as marketing and communication.

Our references include the most exclusive events in Europe:

Sports : major sport events in France such as the 24h Le Mans car race, Stade de France (National Stadium of France)

major sport events in France such as the 24h Le Mans car race, Stade de France (National Stadium of France) Conferences : COP 21 (The 2015 United Nations climate change conference held in Paris, France), COP 22 (The 2016 United Nations climate change conference in Marrakech, Morocco)

COP 21 (The 2015 United Nations climate change conference held in Paris, France), COP 22 (The 2016 United Nations climate change conference in Marrakech, Morocco) Exhibitions: Maison & Objet (professional trade fair dedicated to lifestyle, decoration and design), Mondial Automobile in Paris (Paris auto fair)

Hospitality Services

Armonia Middle East offers a range of solutions to enhance the overall customer experience. We help public and private organizations improve engagement with their customers and/or guests by providing highly qualified professionals and relevant digital solutions at each critical touch point.

Our experience allows us to anticipate our clients’ needs and propose tailor-made solutions. Among our valued customers we could mention some of the most renowned organizations such as:

Corporates : Total, Axa, Air France, etc.

: Total, Axa, Air France, etc. Museums: Château de Versailles (Palace of Versailles), Musée Picasso (Picasso Museum), Musée du Quai Branly (Quai Branly Museum)



The World of Luxury

Over the last four decades the most iconic French luxury brands - like LVMH or Chanel - have trusted the Armonia Group.

Armonia Group offers a variety of services including organization of fashion shows, brand launches, trade fairs management and VIP reception. Armonia Group’s key clients include LVMH, Chanel, Richemont and Yves Saint Laurent, among others.

When it comes to Haute Couture, we enjoy a leading position in Europe with a dedicated pool of 800 “petites mains” designing, producing and stitching masterpieces on behalf of the most established maisons de Haute Couture. Armonia Middle East will bring that expertise to the region and allow best designers to bring to life their collections.

For any queries, please contact Morgane Lambert (mlambert@alberaconseil.fr) or Philippine de Reihac (pdereilhac@armoniamiddleeast.ae). You can also visit www.armoniamiddleeast.ae.

About Mishal Kanoo:

Mishal Kanoo serves as the Chairman of The Kanoo Group, one of the largest, independent and longest running family owned groups of companies in the Gulf region. He is also one of the most iconic business figures in the Middle East, featured on various magazines and listed in “Top 100 Powerful Arabs 2017”, “The 15 Wealthiest Arab Businessmen in the World 2012”, among others.

Mishal Kanoo completed his college studies in the United States. He graduated in Business Administration and Economics and later earned his MBA in Finance from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. After a while, he pursued higher learning and obtained his second MBA from the American University of Sharjah where he occasionally teaches courses.

About Armonia Group:

Armonia Group is made up of subsidiary companies Phone Régie, Muséa, Mahola Hôtesses, Mahola Airport, Côme, Facilities, Facilevent, Avenir RH, CESG, Hoteling and Oxila.

Through these, Armonia offers a complete range of specific skills: hosting, concierge, soft facility management, urgent deliveries, HR solutions, security and temporary personnel. Armonia Group’s turnover in 2017 was more than 262 million euros. Armonia is a part of Sofinord, an independent and family group holding, founded by Patrick Thélot in 1974. In 2017 the group turned over 828 million euros and employed 24,000 people worldwide (Europe, Canada, USA and the Middle East).

About Armonia Middle-East

Armonia Middle East was founded by UAE business magnate Mishal Kanoo of The Kanoo Group and Patrick Thélot, founder and chairman of French services company Armonia Group. This UAE-based Joint Venture specializes in creating innovative, sophisticated, cutting-edge events as well as providing high-end hospitality services to corporates, luxury and fashion brands.

