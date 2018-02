Ministry of State for FNC Affairs Organises Lecture on 'Innovation in Elections'

Dubai: – The Ministry of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs organised a lecture on “Innovation in Elections” in association with Emirates Post Group, as part of its participation in UAE Innovation Month and its efforts to promote a culture of political participation among all segments of society. The lecture sought to enhance knowledge of the UAE’s distinguished electoral experiences and the most important innovations that were deployed to ensure success throughout the electoral process.

Delivered by His Excellency Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, the lecture was attended by Emirates Post Group employees in Sharjah and several government officials. It covered the concept of innovation in elections and the important innovations that were applied during previous FNC elections, as well as the definition of government innovation and its role in enhancing the UAE’s excellence and standing at a global level. H.E. Lootah said that the UAE offers a unique model in the adoption and optimal use of innovation, which contributes to the provision of services to the highest international standards. It also strengthens the UAE’s pioneering position in spearheading governmental action to stimulate innovation and support innovators as a basis for evolution and development.

