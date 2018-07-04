Ministry of Health and Prevention's Youth Council tackles future challenges and plans during induction meeting in Al Qassimi Women's & Children's Hospital

UAE - The Youth Council of the Ministry of Health and Prevention at Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Sharjah held its first induction meeting attended by the Ministry’s staff from Sharjah, Dubai and Ajman’s medical districts. The meeting served as a venue for the young members to discuss the Council’s goals, tasks, and future plans to strengthen the role of the youth in the Ministry’s efforts to build an effective and sustainable health system for a happy society. It was part of a series of upcoming Ministry-led meetings to be held in various regions. The meeting was presided over by Dr. Sultan Sharif, Chairman of the Ministry's Youth Council, who thanked the country’s wise leaders for their confidence in the Council. Afterwards, he introduced the Board Members and presented their credentials and qualifications. The members were chosen based on their awareness of national events, patriotism, performance and achievement, initiative and creativity, and positivity and flexibility.

He said the Council is tasked to activate the role of the youth; build the young generation’s image; encourage them to participate in the decision-making process; and provide a safe venue where they can freely express their views, aspirations, and needs. The members will also serve as the young people’s link to the UAE leadership. In addition, the Council will lead endeavors that will help nurture the youth’s innovative ideas, thus enabling them to launch extraordinary initiatives to turn challenges into real opportunities. During the meeting, the Ministerial Councils for Youth presented its goals to provide an environment for creativity and support the young people’s participation in realizing the objectives of the National Youth Agenda and UAE Vision 2021. Other aspirations of the Ministerial Councils for Youth include enhancing the importance of empowering and developing the talents of the youth; ensuring effective communication channels with regard to youth policies and programs; and providing consultations for youth initiatives.

Advertisement