Ministry of Health and Prevention's Youth Council tackles future challenges and plans during induction meeting in Al Qassimi Women's & Children's Hospital
UAE - The Youth Council of the Ministry of Health and Prevention at Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Sharjah held its first induction meeting attended by the Ministry’s staff from Sharjah, Dubai and Ajman’s medical districts. The meeting served as a venue for the young members to discuss the Council’s goals, tasks, and future plans to strengthen the role of the youth in the Ministry’s efforts to build an effective and sustainable health system for a happy society. It was part of a series of upcoming Ministry-led meetings to be held in various regions.
The meeting was presided over by Dr. Sultan Sharif, Chairman of the Ministry's Youth Council, who thanked the country’s wise leaders for their confidence in the Council. Afterwards, he introduced the Board Members and presented their credentials and qualifications. The members were chosen based on their awareness of national events, patriotism, performance and achievement, initiative and creativity, and positivity and flexibility.
During the meeting, the Ministerial Councils for Youth presented its goals to provide an environment for creativity and support the young people’s participation in realizing the objectives of the National Youth Agenda and UAE Vision 2021. Other aspirations of the Ministerial Councils for Youth include enhancing the importance of empowering and developing the talents of the youth; ensuring effective communication channels with regard to youth policies and programs; and providing consultations for youth initiatives.
The meeting also focused on the National Youth Agenda launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose vision is to build a generation of productive young and pioneering entrepreneurs who embody Emirati values. The Agenda aims to build a generation of productive and pioneering learners who adheres to national identity and culture. In addition, it seeks to urge young people to actively participate in the development of local and global action programs; formulate policy and solutions; support relevant future plans; maintain a healthy, positive and secure lifestyle; and defend their homeland.
The meeting was marked with special and constructive discussions and brainstorming sessions. The attendees also took the opportunity to launch a youth volunteer platform and make suggestions concerning skills development and indicators to measure youth performance. The participants emphasized as well the importance of holding such meetings to enhance transparency, improve government work, and harness the energy of the young.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
P.O. Box: 500266
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Tel: 00971 4 456 2888
Fax: 00971 4 454 9528
Email: media@orientplanet.com
Website: www.orientplanet.com© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.