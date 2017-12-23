Ministry of Health and Prevention reveals automation of Infection Control reports to reduce human errors and save time
Move to also update ‘Wareed’ health information system
UAE - The Ministry of Health and Prevention has automated the Microbiology Infection Control reports to prevent clinical errors and save time. The step will also help update the electronic health information system ‘Wareed,’ a centralized database that not only quickly and accurately manages patient data but also provides public healthcare services in accordance with the best global practices.
Mubarka Ibrahim, Director –Health Information Systems Department of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said: “The new smart feature enables effective infection control as it automatically monitors all laboratory reports and inspects bacterial infection cases. It activates the alert system if it discovers bacterial infection, allowing medical practitioners to take the right action. Prior to going live, there was a time lag between the identification of the infectious diseases and communicating it to the infection control department. Now, the automation will reduce this time lag and help implement prompt and effective infection control management system. This will also prevent human errors as manual documentation is usually prone to clinical mistakes.”
