Ministry of Health & Prevention secures international accreditation for a network of 16 health centers in Ras Al Khaimah

UAE - The United Arab Emirates (UAE), with its more than 213 health facilities, has been ranked number one in the number of internationally accredited facilities by the Joint Commission International (JCI), once again highlighting its series of achievements and indices geared towards accomplishing the aspirations of the UAE Vision 2021 in order to strengthen its position on the global competitiveness map and take the lead in many international reports and indicators.

Advertisement

His Excellency AbdulRahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that the UAE strategy is based on challenging the future and making government institutions futuristic by building future models within government strategies in the unique journey towards the UAE 2071. Establishing a competitive knowledge economy that supports sustainable achievements, and building national capacities that drive the locomotive of achievements to put the country on the global health-care map with international accreditation standards also form part of the strategy, he added.

H.E. also highlighted the keenness of the wise leadership to harness the potentials and resources to achieve the sustainable development strategy 2030 and develop a health system based on the highest international standards towards achieving the UAE Vision 2021 to reach the ranks of the most innovative countries in the world in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Olama: All national health institutions adopt a national index

H.E Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, praised the remarkable achievement and emphasized that innovation is the sustainable future capital of the UAE and that the Ministry continues to enhance the competitiveness of the health care sector in the UAE and achieve sustainability in health services and health security. Development of medical policies, procedures, protocols and best practices, the application of international accreditation standards for the upgrading of services provided in health institutions, and the promotion of patient safety in the UAE through the adoption of evidence-based strategies to ensure transparency of the work of health facilities were emphasized during the process of accreditation and application of international standards.

H.E pointed out that the percentage of internationally accredited health establishments is one of the national indicators. The figures indicate a rapid positive development in this indicator. The number of health establishments that received international accreditation in 2008 was 11, which rose rapidly to 213 approved health facilities. The significance of this indicator underscores the commitment of the Ministry in dealing with this indicator because of its positive impact on the improvement of health services and its quality in the country, where the goal of the government is to raise all health facilities in the UAE to international accreditation by 2021.

Dr. Rand: Towards quality sustainability and promotion for patient satisfaction

H.E. Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Clinics and Centers, said that the leadership's interest in quality standards and competition for the status of world's leading centers, providing capabilities and launching pioneering strategies and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality culture in health care, and overcoming of challenges and clarification of tools to ensure maximum compliance by health care providers with international standards in order to ensure sustained quality and patient safety and focus on prevention, policy and medical protocols were contributing factors.

He emphasized that this remarkable achievement will be reflected positively on providing the best treatment and diagnostic services and improving the efficiency of the health facilities of the Ministry after meeting the established standards which include all medical, technical and administrative aspects, facilitating patients' access to appointments and health services and their active participation in the treatment process. It will also consolidate and strengthen the positive competition between health institutions to improve medical services and the establishment of a culture of excellence in the facilities of the Ministry.

Al Serkal: Achieving accreditation criteria and requirements

H.E Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for Hospitals, said that the standards of the Joint Commission International (JCI) includes all aspects of patient safety and experience while receiving primary health care in these centers. These standards are designed in a way that is consistent with the primary health care centers, including--patient safety, community involvement in health care, patient assessment, diagnosis and education, senior management and responsibilities, infection control, quality and continuous improvement, human resources and staff assessment, safety of health facilities and medical devices, medical file management and health information.

The Ras Al Khaimah Health Centers that received accreditation are Ras Al Khaimah Health Center, Al Jazeera Medical Center, Alhamrania Medical Center, Saif bin Ali Medical Center, Rams Health Center, Al Jeer Health Center, Julphar Health Center, Al Dhait Medical Center, Digdaga Medical Center, Shaml Medical Center Al Mamoura Health center, Kedra Medical Center, Asfna Valley Health Center, Shuka Medical Center, Munay'i Medical Center and Family Health Promotion Center.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018