Ministry of Health & Prevention organizes health awareness activities in connection with Arab Health Day

UAE - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) successfully organized health awareness events in connection with the Arab Health Day under the theme ‘Sustainable Health for All,’ in accordance with the resolutions of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health meeting at its 49th session to call on all Arab Member States and all partners to raise awareness through organizing events. The annual Arab Health Day is observed on September 4 every year with an aim to promote the best health practices and enhance Arab countries' efforts to improve health services and encourage health education.

The events in connection with Arab Health Day 2018 were held at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai. These included medical examinations for employees, such as cumulative sugar A1C, blood pressure test, carbon monoxide test, cholesterol test, body mass check, examination of risk factors of cardiovascular diseases and other medical consultations, urging them to take advantage of the Ministry’s services.