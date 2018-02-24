 
Dubai 24 Feb 2018
#HEALTH | 24 February, 2018

Ministry of Health & Prevention launches medical examination center for residency in Ibn Battuta Mall in partnership with Nakheel Malls

Press Release

UAE, The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) launched the medical examination Center for the issuance of residency visas and visa renewals at Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Mall, in partnership with Nakheel malls, to improve the clients’ journey and reduce waiting time by providing the best medical examination, electronic systems and smart technologies. The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s strategy to outsource health screening services to expatriate workers in partnership with the private sector.

H.E. Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Clinics and Centers, said after opening the center in the presence of H.E. Nasser Khalifa Al Badour Assistant Undersecretary and Director of Dubai Medical District, H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ibrahim Hussein Al Fardan, Board Member of Nakheel and Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, VFS Global", that this decision represents a qualitative step for the medical fitness examination system, which is a fundamental pillar of the society's prevention of communicable diseases. The initiative falls within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy to provide comprehensive and innovative health services in accordance with the highest standards.

He explained that the Ministry will take full and direct control over the work mechanism and results of tests by providing doctors and laboratory technicians and achieving enhanced speed and smoothness in the medical examination procedures, while applying all the requirements for health safety, which are in line with the criteria set by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in addition to auditing accuracy of data and the results of the examination and reducing waiting time for customers by issuing fitness certificate in 48 Hours and send the results to the concerned authorities to complete the residence application. Where the delivery time of the service, which includes administrative procedures and withdrawal of blood and conduct the required radiation, does not exceed 40 minutes.

Dr. Al Rand noted that the partnership with Nakheel Malls brings in the expertise of the private sector in delivering high-profile services.

Nakheel Malls commended that its fruitful cooperation with MOHAP is in line with its objectives in expanding its community services and the provision of various basic government services by providing them modern and innovative ways to serve the public through its shopping centers. Nakheel Malls also recognized VFS Global’s and AMH International’s services in setting-up and developing the state-of-the-art infrastructure of the centre alongside implementation of world-class front-end operations and digitally managed processes.

-Ends-

