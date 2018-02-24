Ministry of Health & Prevention launches medical examination center for residency in Ibn Battuta Mall in partnership with Nakheel Malls

UAE, The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) launched the medical examination Center for the issuance of residency visas and visa renewals at Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Mall, in partnership with Nakheel malls, to improve the clients’ journey and reduce waiting time by providing the best medical examination, electronic systems and smart technologies. The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s strategy to outsource health screening services to expatriate workers in partnership with the private sector.

H.E. Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Clinics and Centers, said after opening the center in the presence of H.E. Nasser Khalifa Al Badour Assistant Undersecretary and Director of Dubai Medical District, H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ibrahim Hussein Al Fardan, Board Member of Nakheel and Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, VFS Global", that this decision represents a qualitative step for the medical fitness examination system, which is a fundamental pillar of the society's prevention of communicable diseases. The initiative falls within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy to provide comprehensive and innovative health services in accordance with the highest standards.