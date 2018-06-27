Ministry of Health & Prevention announces Visiting Doctors Program for July 2018
UAE: - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced the details of their Visiting Doctors Program for July 2018, highlighting the scheduled visits will be in the following hospitals: Al Kuwait Hospital, Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital and Saqr Hospital. They will provide their medical services in their key specializations including gastroenterology, gynecology and orthopedic surgery.
Dr. Barham Abu Dayyeh, a Consultant in Gastroenterology and Advanced Endoscopy - Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and the Director of Bariatric and Metabolic Endoscopy at the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota in the United States, will be visiting Al Kuwait Hospital from 8 to 12 July.
Dr Hafeez Rehman, a Consultant Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at PVS Memorial Hospital, Calicut, and Sunrise Hospital, Cochin, India, will be visiting Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital from 8-9 July 2018. His areas of expertise include, Laparoscopic Oncosurgery, Tubal recanalization, Laparoscopic surgery, and pelvic floor repair. He completed his medical graduation from the Calicut University. He then pursued his MD in Gynecology and Obstetrics at the BJMC Gujarat University.
He completed his medical graduation from the Alexandria University, Egypt. He then pursued surgical training at the APK (Asklepios Paulinen Klinik) Wiesbaden, Germany and went to attain specialization in Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery from the Dr. Horst Schmidt Clinics in Wiesbaden, Germany.
