 
Dubai 27 Jun 2018
#healthcare | 27 June, 2018

Ministry of Health & Prevention announces Visiting Doctors Program for July 2018

Medical services in their key specializations including gastroenterology, gynecology and orthopedic surgery.

Press Release

UAE: - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced the details of their Visiting Doctors Program for July 2018, highlighting the scheduled visits will be in the following hospitals: Al Kuwait Hospital, Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital and Saqr Hospital. They will provide their medical services in their key specializations including gastroenterology, gynecology and orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Barham Abu Dayyeh, a Consultant in Gastroenterology and Advanced Endoscopy - Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and the Director of Bariatric and Metabolic Endoscopy at the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota in the United States, will be visiting Al Kuwait Hospital from 8 to 12 July.

Dr Abu Dayyeh is expert in bariatric and metabolic endoscopy, management of post bariatric surgery complications, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, endoscopic ultrasound and complex endoscopy. He completed his medical education from the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and pursued research fellowship in Gastroenterology from the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Harvard Medical School in US. He attained Advanced Fellowship in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in US.

Dr Hafeez Rehman, a Consultant Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at PVS Memorial Hospital, Calicut, and Sunrise Hospital, Cochin, India, will be visiting Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital from 8-9 July 2018. His areas of expertise include, Laparoscopic Oncosurgery, Tubal recanalization, Laparoscopic surgery, and pelvic floor repair. He completed his medical graduation from the Calicut University. He then pursued his MD in Gynecology and Obstetrics at the BJMC Gujarat University.

Dr Karim Zayed, currently a Consultant at the ZOSU (Centre for Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine and Trauma Surgery) at Mainz, Germany, will be at Saqr Hospital from 22 to 26 July 2018. His areas of expertise include arthroscopic procedures on the shoulder joint and prosthetics on hip, knee and shoulder, arthroscopic interventions on the knee joint, among others.

He completed his medical graduation from the Alexandria University, Egypt. He then pursued surgical training at the APK (Asklepios Paulinen Klinik) Wiesbaden, Germany and went to attain specialization in Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery from the Dr. Horst Schmidt Clinics in Wiesbaden, Germany. 

-Ends- 

