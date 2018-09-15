Ministry of Finance holds a roundtable discussion to enhance financial coordination

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in collaboration with the World Bank Group (WBG), held a roundtable discussion on the project to strengthen the financial coordination of the health and education sectors at the ministry headquarter in Dubai. Representatives from various financial departments in the UAE, as well as the UAE Central Bank, were part of the discussion. The discussion on the project was opened by ministry officials, followed by a presentation by the WBG’s team which is chaired by Naoko Kojo. Furthermore, Fernando Blanco, WBG economist, gave a presentation on the financial coordination processes in the UAE along with recommendations on developing them, as well as providing context in the sector vis a vis the UAE and other countries. As part of the session the participants had an opportunity to have their questions answered by experts and specialists from WBG.

HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary of the Resources and Budget Sector, stressed the importance of financial coordination for the health and education sectors and their contribution to promoting economic diversification. HE said: "Effective financial coordination contributes to sound financial balance. This enables financial stability and enhances the effectiveness of government programs' spending and drives economic diversification in the UAE.”

