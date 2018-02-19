Ministry of Economy tells innovators how to register their patents electronically

Speakers during the workshop were Noora Al Nuaimi from the Ministry of Economy , Ebtisam Ahmed Al Shumaili, from Ministry of Education and Amna Abdul Malik Al Hammadi, a computer teacher at Ruqayya School.

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Economy organized a workshop on innovation as part of UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah held at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

A person can take all registration steps and receive the certificate and patent number through the ministry’s website and email, she said, adding that in case of any missing documents, the person would be contacted to complete them.

Al Shumaili then talked about 10 innovations that address renewable energy, traffic accidents, fires, rationalization of water consumption and treatment of vitamin D deficiency and conversion of thermal energy into electrical energy.

Thermal energy is converted into electrical energy by designing bumps in the streets that produce electricity for lampposts at night and running water pumps to irrigate gardens and trees during the day.

She had also other projects including one for charging a mobile phone through the voice, another for solving the problem of driving during fog and a third for saving the lives of those detained at home in case of fire or gas suffocation.

Meanwhile, Al Hammadi presented a workshop that provided non-conventional and innovative solutions for anything faced by people based on devising other ways for already existing practices.



