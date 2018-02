Ministry of Economy tells innovators how to register their patents electronically

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Economy organized a workshop on innovation as part of UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah held at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

Speakers during the workshop were Noora Al Nuaimi from the Ministry of Economy, Ebtisam Ahmed Al Shumaili, from Ministry of Education and Amna Abdul Malik Al Hammadi, a computer teacher at Ruqayya School.

At the beginning of the workshop, Al-Nuaimi talked about what intellectual property meant and gave the attendants a detailed explanation on how to register a patent on an invention through the Ministry of Economy ’s website. A person can take all registration steps and receive the certificate and patent number through the ministry’s website and email, she said, adding that in case of any missing documents, the person would be contacted to complete them.

