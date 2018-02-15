Ministry of Economy participates in UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah with working paper on copyrights

The workshop was attended by female students of 11 th grade from Al Ahliya Private School. Giving an overview of copyrights and intellectual property rights, Al Tunaiji talked about the connection between an author and innovation based on the fact that it is an author who innovates a workbook or a product.

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau - A working paper on copyrights has been presented by Mahabbah Al Tunaiji, a legal researcher at the Ministry of Economy , in the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.

Because it involves some kind and level of innovation, a copyright should be protected, she said, posing the question of how a product, a project or a workbook can be protected.

Al Tunaiji took into consideration the students’ level of awareness of this issue and this helped the students interact with her as shown by asking many questions.

Al Tunaiji explained that the concept of intellectual property included three major subtitles; namely, literary rights such as copyrights, trademark such as logos, and patents.

Later, the lecturer asked the students a general question on how to think about writing a research and where to start from, noting that the majority of people would seek google as the first step. There are, however, copyrights and intellectual property rights that should not violated, she said.

Unlike translation, which needs permission, news in mass media, for instance, is not protected because it is general and for the benefit of everybody, Al Tunaiji said, noting that workbooks are divided into three types: collective workbooks, derivative workbooks and shared workbooks.

She then asked some frequently asked questions about the meaning of “all rights reserved”, in which no person has any right whatsoever to take advantage of the workbook unless authorized by the workbook owner, and how long a workbook is protected, adding that a workbook is protected for lifelong of the author plus 50 years after death and that an author is protected by the law even if not registered with the Ministry of Economy.

Al Tunaiji explained protected workbooks include among others written works, software, lectures and speeches, musical works, photographic works, audiovisual works, and maps, while unprotected workbooks include ideas, procedures, enterprises, mathematical concepts, principles, abstract facts, official documents, and works that have become public property.

