Mindware and Targus Partner to Bring Workspace Solutions to Market

Dubai, UAE – Mindware, the regional IT Distributor, has announced the signing of a pan-Middle East contract with Targus, the leading global supplier of carrying cases and accessories for the mobile lifestyle. The distribution contract covers all the countries under Mindware’s regional umbrella, from the Levant and North Africa to the Gulf and Pakistan, encompassing the full Targus enterprise product range.

“This regional distribution agreement made perfect sense for us. Targus is, clearly, a valuable addition to our product portfolio as they thoroughly complement our enterprise mobility offerings with top-class, productivity-boosting products. We are eagerly looking forward to a thrilling business partnership in 2018.”, said Nicholas Argyrides, Chief of Sales & Deputy GM at Mindware.