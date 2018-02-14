 
Dubai 14 Feb 2018
14 February, 2018

Mindware and Targus Partner to Bring Workspace Solutions to Market

Press Release

Dubai, UAEMindware, the regional IT Distributor, has announced the signing of a pan-Middle East contract with Targus, the leading global supplier of carrying cases and accessories for the mobile lifestyle. The distribution contract covers all the countries under Mindware’s regional umbrella, from the Levant and North Africa to the Gulf and Pakistan, encompassing the full Targus enterprise product range.

“This regional distribution agreement made perfect sense for us. Targus is, clearly, a valuable addition to our product portfolio as they thoroughly complement our enterprise mobility offerings with top-class, productivity-boosting products. We are eagerly looking forward to a thrilling business partnership in 2018.”, said Nicholas Argyrides, Chief of Sales & Deputy GM at Mindware. 

“With people multitasking on multiple devices and the remote working trend on the rise, staying connected is key.  Targus offers a wide and varied range of tech-cessories for consumer and Enterprise; we are proud to have been innovating and staying ahead of the curve for more than 30 years. We are delighted to announce our partnership with Mindware and look forward to a successful future delivering innovation and value to the Middle East together.”, said Marcus Harvey, Targus EMEA Sales Director. 

About Mindware

As the leading distributor of top-quality IT products in the Middle East and Africa, Mindware's extensive portfolio includes prime global brands reaching out to over 3,500 resellers across more than 25 countries. Mindware’s comprehensive offering includes a selection of networking, security, and storage leading brands such as Citrix, DellEMC, Juniper, Microsoft, McAfee, Polycom, and Veritas.  As part of its VAD methodology, Mindware offers supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Headquartered in Dubai UAE since 1991, Mindware has been uncompromisingly serving its customers for more than quarter-century of successful presence in MEA. www.mindware.ae  www.mindwarecloud.com  

About Targus

Since creating the first laptop case more than 30 years ago, Targus has been a leader in the mobile computing accessories category for businesses and end users alike. Today, Targus continues to advance the category with innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that enable an ever-changing workforce to perform at their best — anytime, anywhere. Targus’ wide range of products — bags, cases, docking stations, and computer peripherals — designed with its industry-leading, patent-protected technologies deliver the protection and connectivity essential for today’s connected world. A trusted partner of SMBs and Fortune 1000 business worldwide, Targus is headquartered in Anaheim, California, with over 45 offices around the globe and distribution in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.targus.com.

