Mindware and Targus Partner to Bring Workspace Solutions to Market

Dubai, UAE – Mindware, the regional IT Distributor, has announced the signing of a pan-Middle East contract with Targus, the leading global supplier of carrying cases and accessories for the mobile lifestyle. The distribution contract covers all the countries under Mindware’s regional umbrella, from the Levant and North Africa to the Gulf and Pakistan, encompassing the full Targus enterprise product range. “This regional distribution agreement made perfect sense for us. Targus is, clearly, a valuable addition to our product portfolio as they thoroughly complement our enterprise mobility offerings with top-class, productivity-boosting products. We are eagerly looking forward to a thrilling business partnership in 2018.”, said Nicholas Argyrides, Chief of Sales & Deputy GM at Mindware.

“With people multitasking on multiple devices and the remote working trend on the rise, staying connected is key. Targus offers a wide and varied range of tech-cessories for consumer and Enterprise; we are proud to have been innovating and staying ahead of the curve for more than 30 years. We are delighted to announce our partnership with Mindware and look forward to a successful future delivering innovation and value to the Middle East together.”, said Marcus Harvey, Targus EMEA Sales Director. About Mindware

