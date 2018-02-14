Mindware and Targus Partner to Bring Workspace Solutions to Market
Dubai, UAE – Mindware, the regional IT Distributor, has announced the signing of a pan-Middle East contract with Targus, the leading global supplier of carrying cases and accessories for the mobile lifestyle. The distribution contract covers all the countries under Mindware’s regional umbrella, from the Levant and North Africa to the Gulf and Pakistan, encompassing the full Targus enterprise product range.
“This regional distribution agreement made perfect sense for us. Targus is, clearly, a valuable addition to our product portfolio as they thoroughly complement our enterprise mobility offerings with top-class, productivity-boosting products. We are eagerly looking forward to a thrilling business partnership in 2018.”, said Nicholas Argyrides, Chief of Sales & Deputy GM at Mindware.
Since creating the first laptop case more than 30 years ago, Targus has been a leader in the mobile computing accessories category for businesses and end users alike. Today, Targus continues to advance the category with innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that enable an ever-changing workforce to perform at their best — anytime, anywhere. Targus’ wide range of products — bags, cases, docking stations, and computer peripherals — designed with its industry-leading, patent-protected technologies deliver the protection and connectivity essential for today’s connected world. A trusted partner of SMBs and Fortune 1000 business worldwide, Targus is headquartered in Anaheim, California, with over 45 offices around the globe and distribution in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.targus.com.© Press Release 2018