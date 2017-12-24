Miele to Establish Endowment Facilities for Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children

In coincidence with the decision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared 2017 as the 'Year of Giving, Miele announced its participation in the Global Endowment Vision adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum- the Vice President, and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai- for the revival of endowment as a developmental practice for communities. The participation of Miele has been represented in supporting some facilities for Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children.



Based on this initiative, Miele will receive the Dubai Endowment Sign from the MBRGCEC, one of the key initiatives under the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, in recognition of their contribution to the community as a model for private sector enterprises. This sign gives procurement privileges for the private sector with Government of Dubai entities as per the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.



" Dubai is always proactive in its creative ideas, as we are very interested in supporting the culture of children, we cooperate today with Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children support some facilities in Dubai, and we have a great conviction that; the unique ideas will make a real difference in many social fields in the UAE” said Stavros Politis, Miele Managing Director.





Adding that “Miele’s participate in the initiative is compatible with our belief in the importance of the decision adopted by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, to declare 2017 “the Year of Giving”. In addition to our support to the Global Endowment Vision adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai” .



Dr. Mona Al Bahar, CEO and member of the Board Al Jalila Cultural Centre confirmed that the Innovative Endowment concept has a significant role to help the private sector companies to have an effective role in promoting the culture of children in our local community, she adding “ Al Jalila Cultural Centre offers a safe, joyous and creative environment for children and their families that draws on Emirati and Arab cultural heritage, the creativity, vision and expertise of Renowned artists and other professionals, and the dynamism of the world that unfolds around them. It aims to bring awareness to children and increase their understanding of their surroundings, nurture their creativity and future aspirations, and to provide a grounded sense of connection with the Emirati cultural heritage”.





Advertisement

Dr. Hamad Al Hammady, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy stated: “ Child culture is the basic assets for achieving better knowledge for future generations, and Declaring 2017 as the 'Year of Giving' by His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, is a great opportunity for all private sector companies to utilize the innovative endowment concept. The Innovative endowment, part of the Global Vision for Endowments, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has opened a wide door to the development of communities, which brings this important development tool to support community development.



The Secretary General of the Centre said that the website - www.MBRgcec.ae is ready to receive inquiries from all interested individuals and organizations wishing to obtain the Dubai Endowment Sign.



The Secretary General of the Centre said that the website - www.MBRgcec.ae is ready to receive inquiries from all interested individuals and organizations wishing to obtain the Dubai Endowment Sign.

The Centre will also provide the necessary consulting to public and private institutions in promoting community contribution by the Dubai Endowment Sign, which helps build a range of community services that address the most important needs of the community through the active participation of institutions.



The Dubai Endowment Sign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as a key initiative of the Global Vision for Awqaf and Endowments, and highlights community participation by providing an opportunity to government and private sector institutions to participate in community service through innovative endowments in favor of the development needs of the community.



The Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, will oversee the largest global initiative to revive Endowments including legislation and rules for endowments, products and services and the Endowment district. The new Centre will work on the implementation of the Dubai Awqaf and Endowments Strategy and achieving the Global Vision in this area by stimulating and empowering awqaf and endowments to meet the pressing social needs of people. The Centre will provide services to members of local, regional and global institutions at no cost to convert Awqaf into one of the main catalysts of development in the Arab world. The Centre works to provide Awqaf and endowment consulting according to international best practices, and consulting in wqaf and endowments deployment options to enhance the social impact for the benefit of the Arab people. The Centre also works on knowledge management in the field of Awqaf and endowments through research, studies and the organization of conferences, workshops and partnerships, as well as capacity-building and raising the efficiency of employees working in this area.



Dubai's Global Vision of Awqaf and Endowments, aims to revive Endowments and transform Dubai into a global center to stimulate and enable Awqaf and endowments to serve humanity through eight enablers including a comprehensive strategy, a clear legislative environment, effective consulting, adopting global best practices in the creation and management of Awqaf and endowments foundations, maximize the impact of Awqaf and endowments through highlighting innovative social opportunities, monitor urgent social needs that can be addressed by Awqaf and endowments, and finally by stimulating Awqaf and endowment through collective funding opportunities. These eight enablers work together in an integrated approach to achieve Dubai’s global vision in this area. These enablers address four strategic objectives, the first of which is to turn Dubai into a catalyst to serve the community through endowments and donations.



The second objective is to transform Dubai into a strategic regional hub to meet the social needs in the Arab world harnessing Awqaf and endowments. The third objective is to transform Dubai into a source of global best practices for Awqaf and endowments, while the fourth objective is to transform Dubai into a global center for research and expertise of Awqaf and endowments.



The Center utilises the Dubai Monitoring system for the social needs in the Arab world, a system created by the Center for monitoring the most prominent social needs that can be met through Awqaf and endowments in the Arab world. The system harnesses reliable global data sources to calculate and develop a heat-map of the most important needs of each country in the Arab world. The system data is updated periodically. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy also provides consulting in this area for the concerned local, regional and global institutions.



The Centre has also developed a Best Practices Guide for Awqaf and endowments that combines global best practices with practical examples of various international experiences in the creation and management of Awqaf and Endowment foundations. The Guide explains the best way for the formulation of strategic plans for organizations that operate in the field of Awqaf and endowments customized based on each organizations’ needs, size and objectives. The Guide also includes options for organizational structure, the general framework for setting priorities for projects to maximize social impact, investment management, performance indicators, as well as development operations. The Centre provides the necessary consulting in this area for existing or yet-to-be-established Awqaf and endowment institutions.



© Press Release 2017