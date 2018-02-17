Middle East printing market to witness robust growth in 2018

This is testament to the fact that the Middle East is still a relatively immature market for the consumption of printed media.

The total value for printing in the Middle East will be worth more than $20 billion for the first time in 2018 as the market continues to grow and transform. The latest data was drawn from exclusive research conducted for the Smithers Pira report entitled The Future of Global Printing to 2022.

With a positive business landscape on the horizon, commercial print and package printing stakeholders from around the region will gather to discuss latest industry trends and how to sustain future growth at the first Gulf Print and Pack Summit scheduled at Dubai’s Roda Al Bustan Hotel on 4-5 March 2018.

Although many Middle Eastern consumers will follow the general global trend of adopting electronic alternative to traditional print media – like newspapers and magazines – there is still scope for in other segments, like printed packaging.

The conference agenda for the summit has recently been released with day one presentations focusing on market trends and new technologies. The keynote presentation will be delivered by Chris Lynch of platinum sponsor Xerox Middle East and Africa alongside Atlas Printing Press’ Amit Radia. Highlighting how digital print technology can transform the business of printing, they will examine investing and installing digital equipment, how to reduce production costs whilst improving print quality and how to serve the growing market demand for personalized, seasonal and customized products.

The opening day also features a high-level CEO printer panel discussion with confirmed participants including Vinesh Bhimani of Kimoha Entrepreneurs, Leo Pack’s Chandrasain Negandhi and Sebastian Lonth from Reprotronics. Other presentations include Stewart Johnston from the Smithers Group who will be exploring marcoeconomic trends facing the wider printing industry and discussing projected growth forecasts for the region’s market and FINAT’s president and managing director of OPM Group, Chris Ellison, who will be sharing his expertise in using MIS and workflow automation.

The second day focuses on the key challenges facing the industry and will also consider the future of print. Sessions will take in the latest developments in logistics labeling and tracking technologies, wide format printing and diversifying from commercial printing into the high growth segment of flexible packaging. LEONHARD KURZ’s Ayhan Usulu is to speak about innovating for the future through anti-counterfeiting solutions, while Enayet Kabir from Landmark will give his insight into the strategic sourcing and procurement of offset and digital printing. The conference will close with a retailer and brand panel discussion where contributors including Sukhdev Singh Saini of General Mills and Unilever’s Perwaze Qaiser, will share their experiences and best practice tips touching upon a range of subjects such as private label versus premium brands and how to maximize brand enhancement by creating a premium look for products.

Supporting the conference program, the summit will also host some of the print industry’s leading manufacturers as part of its table-top exhibition. Appearing alongside headline sponsor Xerox, fellow exhibitors include AFRA International, Anoop Plastic Products, Bobst, Durst, Heidelberg, Heliozid, Konica Minolta, Nilpeter and Vinsak.

Lisa Milburn, managing director, Gulf Print & Pack said: “We have a very strong line-up of technical sessions, candid panel discussions and best practice business case studies in store for delegates. As the first dedicated summit we have organized in the region, the event will offer invaluable sourcing and networking opportunities with face-to-face interaction guaranteed between visitors, exhibitors and speakers. As well as being of significant educational value, the conference program delivers a comprehensive round-up of the latest technologies being released into the market and mix of timely topics designed to cover and give practical advice on how to deal with the real issues, threats and opportunities facing businesses.”

Two-day delegates passes costing USD $280 are available with an early bird registration discount until 15 February. Tickets include admission, lunch and refreshments. Two-day supplier tickets cost USD $800. Registration can be made by visiting http://www.gulfprintpack.com/summit/ or visitors can register on site.

Smithers Pira’s analysts identify the following key point for this regional market in 2018.

• The Middle East will print the equivalent of 1.68 trillion A4 sheets in 2018.

• Newspapers are the largest printed product by output (A4 equivalents) but also the fastest declining.

• Turkey remains the most lucrative Middle East print market, closely followed by Saudi Arabia. Combined these two countries are 57.1% of value in this region’s.

• Advertising, packaging and labels will be the fastest growing end-use applications for print (by value) in 2018.

• The region will consume 91,640 tonnes of printing ink in 2018, with sales revenue from ink rising at 9.1% compared to 2017.

• Inkjet is now the third largest market segment for new print equipment sold for Middle East installations, and the fastest growing.

