Microsoft Transform 2018 to showcase the future of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– In line with its continued efforts to accelerate digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Microsoft Saudi will be hosting an event dedicated to encouraging conversation on digitalization and fostering the latest digital trends. The event, titled Microsoft Transform 2018, will bring together senior Microsoft executives and industry experts from the region for a full-day program which will include keynote sessions from Microsoft’s President Middle East Africa, Samer Abu-Ltaif; Xavier Anglada, Managing Director Accenture Digital Lead MENA and Turkey; and Jamie Wylly, Worldwide Director for Defense and Intelligence at Microsoft Corp, as well as a series of panel discussions related to digital transformation across key industries. The event, which is in its second year, is scheduled to take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre on February 5th 2018.

With digital transformation being a key pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the government has increased its focus on innovation and cloud technology to drive forward digitalization. In recent years, Microsoft has been working in the Kingdom with customers across key verticals to help them become digital organizations and accelerate their transformation. Digital transformation primarily addresses four areas of opportunity - empowering employees, engaging customers, optimizing operations and reinventing products. During Microsoft Transform 2018, Microsoft experts and selected industry solutions partners will discuss digital transformation in industry tracks focused on government, banking, retail, education, manufacturing and resources.