Microsoft HoloLens expands availability in UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft today announced that Microsoft HoloLens, the world’s first self-contained holographic computer is now available in the UAE for developers, creators, partners, and customers to bring their ideas to life and achieve more. Running on Windows 10, Microsoft HoloLens represents a leap forward in computing solutions. The device is a headset capable of generating interactive, high-definition, 3D images and overlaying them on the physical environments, providing a new way to see the world.

“Since the Launch of Microsoft HoloLens, we have seen ground-breaking computing experiences and possibilities enabled by mixed reality from all around the world,” said Onur Altintas, Senior Product Marketing Manager - Surface, Microsoft Middle East & Africa. “It has the potential to empower customers and businesses do things that, until now, have never been possible. We are excited to see how Microsoft HoloLens will be a revolutionary tool for all industries across the UAE – transforming how creators work with three-dimensional data to bring products and information to life.” The Microsoft HoloLens is already transforming businesses across the globe. In the UAE, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is one of the early HoloLens adopters that is accelerating innovation with mixed reality by creating new ways to communicate and work together. Leveraged for visualization of scenarios, consolidating information and remote maintenance of the Smart Power Plant, HoloLens is enabling DEWA to ensure rapid decision making, manage and forecast future demand, while improving energy efficiency and reducing power consumption.

