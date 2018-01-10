Meysan Partners announces the promotion of senior associate Michel Ghanem to counsel

Kuwait: Michel Ghanem a member of Meysan’s corporate practice group, and is based in Kuwait, has been promoted today to counsel, "We are extremely proud to promote Michel to counsel," said Bader El-Jeaan, Senior Partner at Meysan. "He is a talented corporate lawyer who has distinguished himself among clients and colleagues alike, in addition to being an exemplary member of the firm and the community at large."

Michel represents both individuals and corporations in a variety of corporate transactional and commercial matters. He specializes in mergers and acquisitions, and his practice spans various industries, including telecommunications, logistics and education. In 2017, he was part of the core transaction team that oversaw the successful entry of The British School of Kuwait into the Nord Anglia Group, as well as the successful licensing of Honeywell with the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority.

He earned his BBA in Law from Lebanese University- Beirut, a Masters in Law from La Sagesse University, a dual MBA/MIB from Notre Dame University-Beirut, and an LLM from University of Aberdeen.



