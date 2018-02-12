Mercer forms strategic alliance with Human Resources Integrated Solutions in Lebanon
Dubai - Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) has entered into a strategic alliance with Human Resources Integrated Solutions (HRIS) in Lebanon, which will see the two parties bringing a wide selection of market-specific HR data and consulting solutions to Lebanon, including key information on compensation and benefits trends as well as cost of living analysis. Mercer has been providing services in Lebanon since 2013 through its office in Dubai.
HR in the Lebanese market has evolved to become a strategic function, particularly relating to organisational effectiveness and business strategy. With Mercer and HRIS joining forces, they will be able to help clients to optimise HR management and workforce performance to have the right people and skills at the right place, time and cost, while keeping talent focused, motivated and engaged.
Nelly Nassif, Managing Director at HRIS, states: “This alliance will enable Mercer and HRIS to bring a broader array of solutions to our respective clients helping them to navigate in this challenging market.”
About Mercer
Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 22,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With more than 60,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $13 billion, through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.
About HRIS
HRIS offers a variety of HR consulting services and customised solutions that help companies drive their organisational effectiveness by aligning people processes with strategic business priorities. For more information www.hris.solutions.© Press Release 2018