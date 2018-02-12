Mercer forms strategic alliance with Human Resources Integrated Solutions in Lebanon

Dubai - Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) has entered into a strategic alliance with Human Resources Integrated Solutions (HRIS) in Lebanon, which will see the two parties bringing a wide selection of market-specific HR data and consulting solutions to Lebanon, including key information on compensation and benefits trends as well as cost of living analysis. Mercer has been providing services in Lebanon since 2013 through its office in Dubai. HR in the Lebanese market has evolved to become a strategic function, particularly relating to organisational effectiveness and business strategy. With Mercer and HRIS joining forces, they will be able to help clients to optimise HR management and workforce performance to have the right people and skills at the right place, time and cost, while keeping talent focused, motivated and engaged.

Ted Raffoul, Career Products Leader for Mercer in the Middle East said, “Lebanon is a culturally diverse market with a skilled and educated talent pool making it attractive for multinational companies to achieve business growth in the region. It has a large group of local companies operating in various industry sectors. With our strong global footprint and experience, coupled with an on the ground local leader, Mercer and HRIS can bring in the required knowledge”. Nelly Nassif, Managing Director at HRIS, states: “This alliance will enable Mercer and HRIS to bring a broader array of solutions to our respective clients helping them to navigate in this challenging market.”

