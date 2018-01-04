 
04 Jan 2018
Mercedes-Benz retains #1 position in luxury brand in Lebanon by achieving record-breaking sales in 2017

T. Gargour & Fils, the exclusive and sole agent of Mercedes-Benz in Lebanon, achieved another record-breaking sales in 2017. By retaining its customers’ trust and loyalty, Mercedes-Benz maintained its position as number one selling luxury car brand in Lebanon.

The exceptional teams at T. Gargour & Fils delivered yet another year of outstanding customer service, reinforcing Mercedes-Benz’s number one position in the Lebanese markets. Their well-targeted marketing, sales strategies, passion and dedication contributed to these latest achievements. In a rapidly changing automotive world, Mercedes-Benz is committed to innovation, quality, design and safety aiming at constantly delivering cutting-edge technology and world-class services that meet the needs of today’s demanding customers.

“We would like to thank our valued customers for their loyalty. 2017 was a successful year in sales, but this amazing achievement would not have been possible without our customer’s constant support. Commitment, determination and excellent performance were the core values of this year’s achievement”, stated Mr. Cesar Aoun, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz and smart at T. Gargour & Fils.

