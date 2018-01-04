Mercedes-Benz retains #1 position in luxury brand in Lebanon by achieving record-breaking sales in 2017

T. Gargour & Fils, the exclusive and sole agent of Mercedes-Benz in Lebanon, achieved another record-breaking sales in 2017. By retaining its customers’ trust and loyalty, Mercedes-Benz maintained its position as number one selling luxury car brand in Lebanon.

The exceptional teams at T. Gargour & Fils delivered yet another year of outstanding customer service, reinforcing Mercedes-Benz’s number one position in the Lebanese markets. Their well-targeted marketing, sales strategies, passion and dedication contributed to these latest achievements. In a rapidly changing automotive world, Mercedes-Benz is committed to innovation, quality, design and safety aiming at constantly delivering cutting-edge technology and world-class services that meet the needs of today’s demanding customers.