Mercedes-Benz in 2017: The Number 1 premium brand

Cairo, Egypt:– Mercedes-Benz achieved its most successful year of all time in 2017, increasing its unit sales by 9.9% to 2,289,344 vehicles. The car division’s growth last year was driven in particular by the new E-Class Saloon and Estate and the SUVs. As a result of its success in all three core regions, Mercedes-Benz was the best-selling premium brand in the automobile industry for the second consecutive year. No other German automobile brand in the premium segment posted as strong growth as the Stuttgart-based company with the three-pointed star in 2017.

Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars: “Last year, Mercedes-Benz Cars delivered more than 2.4 million cars to customers all over the world. We thus surpassed our prior-year unit sales for the seventh time in succession. With Mercedes-Benz, our core brand, we were the best-selling premium brand once again in 2017. We can be proud of that achievement – and we will build on it. Success in our core business provides the basis for us to actively shape the mobility of the future.”

“The 58th consecutive record month to close the year underscores our customers’ trust in the first-class products from Mercedes-Benz, allowing us to further extend our lead in the premium segment by a significant margin,” states Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “Also in the new year, we will have the right car available for every customer.”

More than 620,000 compact cars sold in one year once again

In 2017, more than a quarter of all Mercedes-Benz automobiles sold were compact cars. More than 620,000 customers worldwide took delivery of their new compact cars including but not limited to the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake or GLA. Mercedes-Benz will continue this success with the new generation of compact cars, production of which will start in five plants on three continents in 2018.

C-Class continues as bestseller for Mercedes-Benz and New E-Class breaks all records in its first full year of sales

The C-Class Saloon and Estate were the volume models for Mercedes-Benz also in their fourth year of sales of the current generation. More than 415,000 units of these two models were sold last year. More than 350,000 units of the E-Class Saloon and Estate were delivered to customers between January and December. This means that an increase of 40.0% was achieved in the first full sales year of the new generation. Although Mercedes-Benz is constantly expanding its portfolio, never before were more E-Class cars sold in one year than in 2017.

Successful start of sales of the new S-Class Saloon

The new S-Class Saloon was launched in mid-2017 and is timelessly popular. In the fourth quarter of last year, the sales of this model grew by double digits. About 70,000 units of the S-Class Saloon were sold in the year of the model change.

For Mercedes-Benz, one thing is clear: The customers and their individual needs will always be the main focus during the entire customer journey. Mercedes-Benz will continue to provide ‘Best Customer Experience’ in sales, ownership and services, achieving new records and shaping future mobility as the number 1 premium brand.

