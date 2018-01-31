Mercedes-Benz becomes latest addition to the Etihad fleet

Abu Dhabi, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (UAE) – Etihad Airways has announced a strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz that will see its vehicles used for all the airline’s eligible premium customer transfers within the UAE.

Under the agreement, customers travelling in The Residence, First Class and Business Class will be chauffeured by a dedicated Mercedes-Benz fleet anywhere within the UAE.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class vehicles will chauffeur First Class guests air-side from gate to aircraft and vice versa if the aircraft is at a remote stand at Abu Dhabi International Airport. A fleet of premier Mercedes-Benz E-Class vehicles will chauffeur all land-side transfers between the airport and the customer’s pick up/drop off point in the UAE.

Etihad Airways Executive Vice President Commercial, Mohammad Al Bulooki, said: “Mercedes-Benz sets the standard in innovation, safety and comfort – all the same values held by Etihad Airways.

“It’s important for us that the Etihad experience continues across the entire customer journey, between the home and Abu Dhabi International Airport, from gate to aircraft, and vice versa, and Etihad is confident the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class luxury sedans will meet the high benchmark already set by our onboard experience.”

Mark De Haes, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said: “It gives us great pleasure to partner with one of the world's best airlines. Etihad Airways continually demonstrates the highest levels of excellence in innovation, quality and comfort – qualities shared with Mercedes-Benz.

“Our S-Class and E-Class models continue to carry a tradition of excellence into the future with a wealth of top-class luxury and safety innovations. And now, travellers in The Residence, First and Business Class on Etihad flights, can look forward to a unique travel experience, both on board and on the road in the UAE."

The three-year agreement between Mercedes-Benz and Etihad Airways was facilitated locally by two providers: ALFAHIM, through its flagship company Emirates Motor Company, which will manage the S-Class air-side chauffeur experience, and Al Muttahida Limousine LLC, which will deliver the land-side E-Class UAE chauffeur transfers.

Frank Bernthaler, CEO of ALFAHIM Automotive, said: “ALFAHIM’s strong relationship with Etihad Airways goes back a long way and we continually strive for ways to provide excellence and added value to the national airline as part of our commitment to both our clients and the community at large. Through our Mercedes-Benz authorised distributor for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi – Emirates Motor Company – we are confident that our elite product and services will perfectly complement the luxury experience Etihad Airways’ customers are seeking.”

About Etihad Aviation Group

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Etihad Aviation Group is a diversified global aviation and travel group with a business model driven by partnership and an innovative approach to growth. Etihad Aviation Group comprises five business divisions – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates; Etihad Airways Engineering; Etihad Airport Services; Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners. For more information, please visit: www.theetihadaviationgroup.com.

About Etihad Airways

From its Abu Dhabi base, Etihad Airways flies to 103 international passenger and cargo destinations with its fleet of 115 Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, was established by Royal (Emiri) Decree in July 2003, and in 2017 carried 18.6 million passengers. For more information, please visit: etihad.com, follow @EtihadAirways on Twitter and join Etihad Airways on Facebook.

