Meeza, Fujitsu and Vauban announce a MOU to deliver next generation digital transformation in Qatar

The MoU will examine how to create significant market opportunities for a full range of technology products, solutions and services. The combination of MEEZA’S existing state-of-the-art data centre facilities, Vauban’s innovation and Fujitsu’s Infrastructure, Industry and Business Technology Solutions will bring benefit to clients, with a focus on meeting the needs of the Financial Services, Healthcare and Government.

MEEZA, an established Qatari Data Services Provider, Fujitsu Services Ltd and Vauban Group today announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enter into discussions to identify opportunities to provide world class information communication and technology services to Qatar. In collaboration with MEEZA, a Qatar Foundation subsidiary, this MoU will allow the parties to work to support Qatar’s National Vision 2030 by leveraging the Fujitsu Human Centric Innovation approach to delivering world class digital transformation and technology services.

This initiative envisages MEEZA hosting Vauban and Fujitsu technologies and services in one of their three, in-country, data centres. There will be an early emphasis on identifying and addressing the need for transformational IT strategies, designs and solutions associated with building cyber security capability and cyber resilience in Qatar.

“I am pleased to provide additional value for customers through our partnership with MEEZA and Vauban, and I have high expectations that we can meet the immediate client requirements and expand these efforts considerably in support of Qatar’s National Vision 2030," said Tim Gibson of Fujitsu. "By leveraging our human-centric transformation and a progressive approach to secure digitisation, Fujitsu looks forward to developing this MoU and bringing value to the citizens, enterprises and institutions of Qatar and beyond.”

Comment from Vauban’s Chief Executive, Mitchell Scherr

“The combined power of Fujitsu, MEEZA and Vauban is a formidable alliance to deliver secure solutions and services to Qatar. Our vision is to provide create a positive legacy for Qatar, and Vauban is fully committed in helping Qatar secure major events like FIFA World Cup 2022. We will work with Financial Services, Healthcare, Government and elements of National Infrastructure to complement Qatar’s National Cyber Security Strategy. We are delighted to play our part in supporting Qatar and its citizens in creating a safe and secure Qatar for generations to come.”

Comment from MEEZA’S CEO Expansion, Ghada Phillip El Rassi

“We are delighted to join forces with Fujitsu and Vauban to provide world class secure data centre services to Qatar across all industry sectors. Our mission is to help Qatar protect its data, its critical national infrastructure, its economy and its citizens. This partnership will drive innovation, grow the capabilities of our people, and maximise return on investment for our shareholders. This is an extremely important development in Qatar’s technology history and we are excited to be contributing in a key area to the security of our nation.”

