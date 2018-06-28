Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital reshaping surgical practice with the adoption of advanced technologies

Abu Dhabi: Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital recently introduced an innovative 3D surgical system used for laparoscopic surgeries to its operating rooms; a technology that enhances the surgeon’s visualisation of the area being operated on and thus improves surgical precision. Traditional laparoscopic systems provide 2D images which lack the perception of the actual depth of the operating field. The 3D system, however, uses special camera heads, lenses and other state-of-the-art machines which produce images that give a similar perception of depth to that of open surgery.

Dr. Safwan Abdul Rahman Al Maatoq, Consultant General Surgeon at Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, launched the system performing a laparoscopic bariatric surgery on a 47 BMI patient. In a statement following the launch of this system, he said: “Staying abreast of latest surgical advancements and innovative solutions is a testament to our commitment to excellence in patient care, quality and safety.”

