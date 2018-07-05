Mattex selects Infor CloudSuite for digital business expansion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that the Dubai-headquartered Mattex Group has selected Infor CloudSuite Fashion, Infor CloudSuite HCM and the Birst business intelligence solution as part of the firm’s digital transformation journey. When completed, this new cloud-based platform will help Mattex scale its operations for future growth. Infor’s industry-specific cloud-based solutions are based on applications that have helped hundreds of customers globally to gain and maintain industry leadership, including brand owners, retailers, and manufacturers of apparel, textiles, and footwear.

“We were looking for a cloud solution that would facilitate business growth, support our digital transformation, and streamline production planning and utilization, as well as help enhance reporting. The decision to work with Infor was made due to the solution fit – its industry-specific, purpose-built software as a service in the cloud meets our requirements perfectly,” said Luc Blommaert, Mattex Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are looking forward to benefiting from adopting integrated and standardized business processes and ultimately reducing the total cost of IT ownership by moving our infrastructure to a cloud environment.” Mattex, which manufactures carpet backing systems, geotextiles and artificial grass, will adopt Infor CloudSuite to simplify complex processes, workflows, and systems with sophisticated yet intuitive technology. Mattex chose to adopt Birst in order to improve the quality of reporting and take advantage of a modern, rich, end-to-end business intelligence suite in the cloud. As part of a global implementation of Infor CloudSuite HCM that includes the Middle East and North America, Mattex intends to improve operational efficiency and optimize their talent management process from recruitment to retirement, while ensuring local compliance in their operations globally.

Advertisement