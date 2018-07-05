Mattex selects Infor CloudSuite for digital business expansion
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that the Dubai-headquartered Mattex Group has selected Infor CloudSuite Fashion, Infor CloudSuite HCM and the Birst business intelligence solution as part of the firm’s digital transformation journey. When completed, this new cloud-based platform will help Mattex scale its operations for future growth.
Infor’s industry-specific cloud-based solutions are based on applications that have helped hundreds of customers globally to gain and maintain industry leadership, including brand owners, retailers, and manufacturers of apparel, textiles, and footwear.
Mattex, which manufactures carpet backing systems, geotextiles and artificial grass, will adopt Infor CloudSuite to simplify complex processes, workflows, and systems with sophisticated yet intuitive technology. Mattex chose to adopt Birst in order to improve the quality of reporting and take advantage of a modern, rich, end-to-end business intelligence suite in the cloud. As part of a global implementation of Infor CloudSuite HCM that includes the Middle East and North America, Mattex intends to improve operational efficiency and optimize their talent management process from recruitment to retirement, while ensuring local compliance in their operations globally.
These new solutions will run on Infor OS technology that include ION™, which facilitates loosely coupled integration of third-party software, and the Infor Ming.le™ user experience which incorporates analytics, alerts, business documents and supports user collaboration to boost efficiency and drive user productivity.
Mattex chose Infor over Microsoft and SAP for its SaaS project. Infor’s software displaces the firm’s current Microsoft solution and is expected to go live in the UAE and Belgium, with the same solution then being subsequently rolled out to its operating units in Saudi Arabia and the United States.
“We are confident that Infor’s purpose-built, cloud-based solutions will help deliver agile and flexible business tools as a service in the cloud for Mattex, and are delighted to be their trusted digital transformation partner in the years ahead,” said Alaa Hewedi, vice president of sales for Middle East, Infor.
Mattex’s move is in alignment with Smart Dubai, the Emirate’s digital transformation strategy established to deliver an efficient, seamless, safe and impactful city experience for residents and visitors, one which involves close collaboration between the public and private sectors.© Press Release 2018
